The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Sep 21, 2018 | Last Update : 10:49 AM IST

Business, Market

Sensex rallies over 300 points, Nifty reclaims 11,300-mark

PTI
Published : Sep 21, 2018, 10:12 am IST
Updated : Sep 21, 2018, 10:12 am IST

The 30-share BSE index recovered by 305.88 points, or 0.82 per cent, to 37,427.10 in early trade.

The NSE Nifty went past 11,300 to trade at 11,318.50, gaining 84.15, or 0.75 per cent.
 The NSE Nifty went past 11,300 to trade at 11,318.50, gaining 84.15, or 0.75 per cent.

Mumbai: The BSE Sensex rebounded over 300 points in opening trade on Friday on value-buying in select bluechip stocks amid a firm trend in the global market on easing trade war concerns.

Sustained buying by domestic institutional investors and a strengthening rupee also supported the recovery.

The 30-share BSE index recovered by 305.88 points, or 0.82 per cent, to 37,427.10 in early trade. The stock market was shut on Thursday on account of Muharram.

The Sensex had lost 969.42 points in the previous three sessions. The NSE Nifty went past 11,300 to trade at 11,318.50, gaining 84.15, or 0.75 per cent.

Sectoral indices, including metal, oil and gas, PSU, power, infrastructure, healthcare, consumer durables, FMCG, capital goods, auto and banking stocks, rose up to 1.62 per cent.

Major gainers were Tata Steel, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, Asian Paints, M&M, NTPC, Tata Motors, HDFC, ITC, Coal India, Bajaj Auto, SBI, RIL, HDFC Bank and Kotak Bank, rising up to 3.76 per cent.

While, Yes Bank was the top the losers in the Sensex pack by plunging 19 per cent after the RBI asked its managing director and CEO Rana Kapoor to step down after an extended term till January 31, 2019.

Other losers were Infosys, HUL and TCS, falling up to 0.46 per cent. Meanwhile, domestic institutional investors (DIIs) made purchases worth a net of Rs 1,201.30 crore, while foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth a net of Rs 2,184.55 crore on Wednesday, provisional data showed.

Overseas, most Asian shares were trading higher, tracking positive closing in the US market overnight. Shanghai Composite Index was up by 0.90 per cent, Hong Kong's Hang Seng rose 1 per cent.

Japan's Nikkei too inched 0.50 per cent higher after a data release earlier showed that the country's nationwide core consumer price index for the month of August rose 0.90 per cent compared to a year ago.

The US Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 0.97 per cent higher on Thursday.

Tags: sensex, bse, nse, nifty, stock market
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

MOST POPULAR

1

Badhaai Ho: Ayushmann’s reaction on mother’s pregnancy is too hilarious in 1st song

2

This temple in Chhattisgarh opens only for 12 hours in a year

3

Manmarziyaan row: Scenes cut after objection from Sikhs; Taapsee reactions are epic

4

Air pollution linked to higher risk of dementia: study

5

Logo, web portal launched for Mahatma Gandhi's 150th birth anniversary

more

Editors' Picks

Bollywood actresses: Deepika Padukone, Taapsee Pannu, Amyra Dastur, Jacqueline Fernandez.

National Sports Day: Actresses who can give tough competition on the field as well

Stills from Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se song Rafta Rafta.

Yamla Pagla Deewana’s Rafta Rafta is crazy and special with Salman, Sonakshi, Rekha

Shraddha Kapoor and Prabhas.

Saaho: Shraddha Kapoor shares insights from Prabhas starrer, see pic

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at the orphanage. (Courtesy: Twitter/PriyankaChopra)

Video: Priyanka looks lovingly at Nick as he sings 'Lovebug' for kids at orphanage

A still from 'Stree' and 'Agent Vinod'.

Stree song Milegi Milegi is a subtle reminder of Saif Ali Khan’s Pungi

more

ALSO FROMLife

From panipuri to sugar, spice and everything nice, here are innovative Ganesh idols that will leave you spell-bound. (Photos: Twitter/ Facebook/ ANI)

Ganesh Chaturthi 2018: Ganpati idols made with a modern twist will blow you away

From cutlets to soups and an array of desserts, we share pictures of some delectable edibles. (Photos: AP)

Scrumptious food pictures for the hungry soul

The ninth edition of the Comic Strip Festival has a host of novelties for eager visitors and comic book enthusiasts. (Photos: AP)

Balloon's Day Parade is traditional show during each year's comic festival

Lord Ganesha is elephant-headed son of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati and is considered as symbol of wisdom, prosperity and good fortune. (Photos: PTI, AP)

Ganesh Chaturthi 2018: India gears up to celebrate Ganeshotsav

The fair, which featured comedic acts and acrobats, was part of Lollapalooza, an annual music festival that started in the United States in 1991 (Photo: AFP/Instagram)

Revellers join the party as Lollapalooza music festival in Berlin enters its foiurth year

A classical vocalist whose pageant platform is "advocating for the arts," Franklin sang an operatic selection from the opera La Boheme on Sunday night. (Photos: AP)

Miss America 2019: New York's Nia Franklin wins coveted crown

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham