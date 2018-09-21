Sensex ends 280 pts lower at 36,841 after 1,000-pts intra-day drop

In afternoon trade on Friday, Sensex slipped above 1,000 points and recovered 900 points swiftly.

The 30-share index on Friday plunged 279.62 points or 0.75 per cent to end at 36,841.60, despite firm global clues and recovery of rupee. Nifty also fell 91.25 points or 0.81 per cent to end at 11,143.10.

Mumbai: The 30-share index on Friday plunged 279.62 points or 0.75 per cent to end at 36,841.60, despite firm global clues and recovery of rupee. Nifty also fell 91.25 points or 0.81 per cent to end at 11,143.10.

In afternoon trade on Friday, Sensex slipped above 1,000 points and recovered 900 points swiftly. The broader NSE Nifty also slipped below the 11,000 mark, falling over 360 points or 3.27 per cent, to touch a low of 10,866.45, before recovering over 300 points to trade at 11,169.90.

Heavy selling was witnessed in realty, healthcare, banking, IT, auto, teck, power consumer durables, FMCG, capital goods, infrastructure, metal and PSU indices, which fell up to 3.65 per cent.

Yes Bank was the biggest Sensex loser, cracking 34 per cent to hit a one-year low after the Reserve Bank on Wednesday curtailed the term of its founding CEO Rana Kapoor and asked the private sector lender to look for his replacement by January 2019.

Among hosing finance stocks, DHFL led the pack by tanking over 50 per cent, followed by Indiabulls Housing Finance, Can Fin Homes, PNB Housing Finance and LIC Housing Finance cracking up to 17 per cent.