Central Railway staff to contribute part of salary to Kerala relief fund

This contribution will be made by the employees from the salary for the month of August 2018.

Both the officers and staff of the central railway zone with headquarters in Mumbai will contribute to the Kerala Chief Minister's Relief Fund. (Photo: PTI/Representational)

New Delhi: A day after parliamentarians were called upon to give their one day's salary to help the relief and rehabilitation efforts in Kerala, employees of the Central Railway have decided to contribute parts of their salary for the same cause, according to details released by the ministry here today.

Both the officers and staff of the central railway zone with headquarters in Mumbai will contribute to the Kerala Chief Minister's Relief Fund according to their pay grade, it said.

While those in the pay grade of Rs 1,800-2,000 will pay Rs 500 to the fund, those between Rs 2,400-2,800 will contribute Rs 700, those in the pay grade 4,200-4,600 will give Rs 1,000 each, those between Rs 4,800-6,600 will pay Rs 1,500, those earning Rs 7,600 pay grade to pay Rs 2,000, and those in the category of Rs 8,700-10,000 to donate Rs 2,500.

All those in the grade of Rs 10,000 and more will pay Rs 3,000 each. This contribution will be made by the employees from the salary for the month of August 2018.

However, this contribution has been made a voluntary one. As per officials, an estimated 223 people have lost their lives since August 8 in Kerala's worst floods in decades and about 10.78 lakh people, including 2.12 lakh women and one lakh children under 12, have been sheltered in 3,200 relief camps.