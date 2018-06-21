The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Jun 21, 2018 | Last Update : 11:38 AM IST

Business, Market

Sensex gets a buying lift, up 123 points; Reliance Industries at new high

PTI
Published : Jun 21, 2018, 10:36 am IST
Updated : Jun 21, 2018, 10:36 am IST

It had gained 260.59 points in the previous session.

The benchmark Sensex climbed over 123 points to 35,670.39 in opening trade on Thursday, led by gains in index heavyweight Reliance Industries, amid continued buying by domestic institutional investors. (Photo: AP)
 The benchmark Sensex climbed over 123 points to 35,670.39 in opening trade on Thursday, led by gains in index heavyweight Reliance Industries, amid continued buying by domestic institutional investors. (Photo: AP)

Mumbai: The benchmark Sensex climbed over 123 points to 35,670.39 in opening trade on Thursday, led by gains in index heavyweight Reliance Industries, amid continued buying by domestic institutional investors.

The 30-share index was quoting higher by 123.06 points, or 0.35 per cent, at 35,670.39. It had gained 260.59 points in the previous session. All the sectoral indices were trading higher, led by capital goods, consumer durables, infrastructure, banking, realty and oil and gas.

Similarly, the broader 50-share NSE Nifty edged up 37.55 points, or 0.34 per cent, to 10,809.60. Stocks of Reliance Industries continued its upward trajectory, scaling a new peak of Rs 1,031 by surging 1.08 per cent. Other gainers included Adani Ports, ICICI Bank, Tata Motors, Axis Bank IndusInd Bank, Asian Paints, Hero MotoCorp, L&T, TCS, Tata Steel and Bharti Airtel, rising by up to 2.05 per cent.

Sentiment was largely buoyed by continued pumping of funds into markets by domestic institutional investors (DIIs) amid a mixed trend at other Asian markets. Japan's Nikkei was up 0.52 per cent, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng declined 0.84 per cent in early trade on Thursday. Shanghai Composite too was marginally down. The US Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 0.17 per cent lower yesterday.

Tags: benchmark, sensex, bombay stock exchange, reliance industries, nifty
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

MOST POPULAR

1

International Yoga Day: Kangana Ranaut twists her body like a pro in these videos

2

International Yoga Day: How the Apple iPhone and Watch can help you keep fit

3

In video: Tamil Nadu’s Anukreethy Vas crowned Femina Miss India 2018

4

FIFA World Cup 2018: Panic for football fans as Moscow running out of beer

5

Irrfan Khan receives support from all corners after being treated with cancer

more

Editors' Picks

Kangana Ranaut shops in UK amidst Mental Hai Kya shoot.

Kangana Ranaut goes on shopping spree amidst Mental Hai Kya shoot

The film's producer Karan Johar was trolled when he had shared Akshay Kumar's look to announce Parineeti Chopra's name.

Despite grand welcome to Kesari, Parineeti gets lesser screen than Akshay Kumar

Salman Khan in screenshots from the video.

Watch: Salman is adorable in Boom Floss challenge, Katrina laughs, Daisy teases

Katrina Kaif's dance video.

Video: Katrina Kaif dances to Sheila Ki Jawaani with Swag Se Swagat steps

Sonam Kapoor in some good-looking dresses. (Photo: Instagram)

Happy birthday Sonam Kapoor: Fashionista to look forward to, actress not so much

more

ALSO FROMSports

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham