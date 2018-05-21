The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, May 21, 2018 | Last Update : 11:23 AM IST

Business, Market

Sensex up 126 points in early trade today

PTI
Published : May 21, 2018, 10:03 am IST
Updated : May 21, 2018, 10:02 am IST

The NSE Nifty moved up by 25.30 points, or 0.23 per cent, to 10,621.70.

Asian markets were higher in early trade. Hong Kong's Hang Seng was up 1.21 per cent while Japan's Nikkei rose 0.49 per cent.
 Asian markets were higher in early trade. Hong Kong's Hang Seng was up 1.21 per cent while Japan's Nikkei rose 0.49 per cent.

Mumbai: Markets saw a positive start on Monday as the benchmark Sensex bounced by about 126 points, reversing its four-session losing streak, on the back of a firming trend at other Asian markets.

The 30-share barometer recovered 125.65 points, or 0.36 per cent, at 34,973.95. It had lost 708.41 points in the previous four sessions largely on political uncertainty in Karnataka.

PSU, banking, metal, IT capital goods and teck indices rose by up to 0.43 per cent.

The NSE Nifty moved up by 25.30 points, or 0.23 per cent, to 10,621.70.
Support came from TCS, SBI, ICICI Bank, Bharti Airtel, ONGC, L&T, Tata Steel, IndusInd Bank, Adani Ports, Yes Bank, Power Grid, NTPC and HDFC Bank, which climbed by up to 2.05 per cent.

Meanwhile, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) net sold shares worth Rs 166.15 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought equities to the tune of Rs 149.58 crore on Friday, as per provisional data.

On the domestic front, the political slugfest in Karnataka culminated with the BJP's B S Yeddyurappa quitting minutes before he was to face a floor test to prove his contested majority in the hung assembly. The JD(S)-Congress combine, led by the regional party's chief H D Kumaraswamy, is set to form the government in the state. 

Asian markets were higher in early trade. Hong Kong's Hang Seng was up 1.21 per cent while Japan's Nikkei rose 0.49 per cent. Shanghai Composite too was up 0.64 per cent.

The US Dow Jones Industrial Average ended flat on Friday.

Tags: sensex, bse, nse, nifty, stock market
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

MOST POPULAR

1

Amid link-up rumours with Ranbir, Alia makes interesting revelation about baby names

2

Karan Johar feels he’s not in the position to fight Salman Khan

3

Twin twist: Mumbai brothers not just look identical, but score same marks

4

Russia unveils world’s first floating nuclear power station

5

Here's the full text of Michael Curry's royal wedding address

more

Editors' Picks

Salman Khan and Varun Dhawan in 'Judwaa 2'.

Kalank: Is Varun Dhawan going the Salman Khan way?

Priyanka Chopra at the royal wedding.

Royal Wedding: Quantico actress Priyanka Chopra is a sight in lavender

Priyanka Chopra with her styling team. (Instagram)

Priyanka Chopra lands in Britain for Royal Wedding, see photos

Salman Khan at 'Race 3' trailer launch.

Race 3 trailer launch: 5 times Salman Khan trolled media and Jacqueline, Remo

Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal in the still from 'Raazi'.

Raazi box office collection: Alia Bhatt film passes Monday test with flying colours

more

ALSO FROMSports

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham