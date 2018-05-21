The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, May 21, 2018 | Last Update : 04:25 PM IST

Business, Market

Sensex extends losses for 5th day, tanks 232 points

PTI
Published : May 21, 2018, 4:09 pm IST
Updated : May 21, 2018, 4:08 pm IST

NSE Nifty closed lower by 79.70 points at 10,516.70, after hovering between 10,621.70 and 10,505.80.

The gauge finally ended at a nearly one-month low of 34,616.13.
 The gauge finally ended at a nearly one-month low of 34,616.13.

Mumbai: Benchmark Sensex plunged over 232 points to end at 34,616.13 on Monday, extending its fall to the fifth straight session over political and macroeconomic concerns.

Investors were wary after BJP's B S Yeddyurappa resigned as the chief minister of Karnataka on Saturday minutes before he was to face a floor test to prove his contested majority in the hung assembly, paving the way for the JD(S)-Congress combine to form the government.

Sentiment got another jolt after Moody's Investors Service downgraded PNB's rating, citing the impact of recent fraud on its capital as well as weak internal controls, brokers said.

The 30-share Sensex had soared about 126 points to hit a high of 34,973.95 in early trade but gave up its gains following a widespread sell-off, which dragged it down to 34,593.82.

The gauge finally ended at a nearly one-month low of 34,616.13, down 232.17 points or 0.67 per cent. This is its weakest closing since April 25 when it had finished at 34,501.60.

It had lost 708.41 points in the previous four sessions.

The broader NSE Nifty closed lower by 79.70 points, or 0.75 per cent, at 10,516.70, after hovering between 10,621.70 and 10,505.80.

A plunge in the rupee's value and sustained foreign fund outflows added to the gloom.

Tags: sensex, bse, nse, nifty, stock market
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

MOST POPULAR

1

Amid link-up rumours with Ranbir, Alia makes interesting revelation about baby names

2

Karan Johar feels he’s not in the position to fight Salman Khan

3

Twin twist: Mumbai brothers not just look identical, but score same marks

4

Russia unveils world’s first floating nuclear power station

5

Here's the full text of Michael Curry's royal wedding address

more

Editors' Picks

Salman Khan and Varun Dhawan in 'Judwaa 2'.

Kalank: Is Varun Dhawan going the Salman Khan way?

Priyanka Chopra at the royal wedding.

Royal Wedding: Quantico actress Priyanka Chopra is a sight in lavender

Priyanka Chopra with her styling team. (Instagram)

Priyanka Chopra lands in Britain for Royal Wedding, see photos

Salman Khan at 'Race 3' trailer launch.

Race 3 trailer launch: 5 times Salman Khan trolled media and Jacqueline, Remo

Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal in the still from 'Raazi'.

Raazi box office collection: Alia Bhatt film passes Monday test with flying colours

more

ALSO FROMLife

Sanja Matsuri festival is a celebration for the three founders of Sensoji Temple in the Asakusa neighbourhood with nearly two million people visiting during the three-day event. (Photo: AFP)

Hundreds come out to celebrate Sanja Matsuri festival in Tokyo

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle gazed into each other's eyes and pledged their lifelong love Saturday as they married in front of hundreds of royals, celebrities and friends at St. George's Chapel and millions of TV viewers around the world. (Photos: AP)

Meghan Markle marries Prince Harry in royal ceremony

For generations, the Muslim Bakarwals have traveled between summer pastures in the Himalayas and winter grazing grounds in the lowland plains, herding their goats, sheep and horses. (Photos: AP)

In Photos: Travelling with the lost nomads of Kashmir

Preparations continue in Windsor ahead of the royal wedding of Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Saturday May 19. (Photos: AP)

Britain goes into frenzy ahead of Harry, Meghan wedding

The collection is a contemporary twist on classic, conservative swimwear pieces designed for the modern-day woman. (Photo: AFP)

Fashion Week Australia: Jets showcases futuristic take in high-fashion swimwear collection

Fashion for Relief is a charitable organization founded in 2005 that has raised funds for various environmental and humanitarian causes. (Photos: AP)

Naomi Campbell, stars own runway to walk for cause at Fashion For Relief

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham