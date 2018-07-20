The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Jul 20, 2018 | Last Update : 04:45 PM IST

Business, Market

Sensex rebounds 145 points, Nifty above 11,000

PTI
Published : Jul 20, 2018, 4:07 pm IST
Updated : Jul 20, 2018, 4:07 pm IST

The NSE Nifty, after touching a high of 11,030.25, ended 53.10 points, or 0.48 per cent higher at 11,010.20.

The gauge had lost 168.73 points in the previous two sessions. (Photo: PTI)
 The gauge had lost 168.73 points in the previous two sessions. (Photo: PTI)

Mumbai: Benchmark BSE Sensex rebounded over 145 points to close at 36,496.37 today while the broader NSE Nifty settled above the 11,000-mark on widespread gains led by IT and pharma stocks.

Investors accumulated fresh positions ahead of the outcome of the no-confidence motion against the government in the Lok Sabha. A sharp recovery in the rupee from its record low also supported the bounce back, brokers said.

The 30-share Sensex, after opening on a strong footing, continued its upward march to hit a high of 36,567.34 on value-buying in recent losers. It lost some ground on profit-booking, before finally ending 145.14 points, or 0.40 per cent higher at 36,496.37.

The gauge had lost 168.73 points in the previous two sessions. The NSE Nifty, after touching a high of 11,030.25, ended 53.10 points, or 0.48 per cent higher at 11,010.20.

However, the benchmarks logged the first weekly loss in three weeks. The Sensex fell by 45.26 points or 0.12 per cent, while the Nifty lost 8.70 points, or 0.08 per cent, during the week.

Meanwhile, domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought shares worth a net of Rs 470.02 crore on Thursday, while foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold equities to the tune of Rs 315.69 crore, as per stock exchanges' data.

Tags: sensex, bse, nse, nifty, stock market
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

MOST POPULAR

1

Shocking: You can get pregnant, while pregnant

2

Apple Watch, FitBit could feel cost of US tariffs

3

Can you guess? All Bhatt daughters acted in this film starring Ranbir's 'father'

4

Missing lovebirds Ranbir and Alia? Their moms make up for couple’s absence by bonding

5

Kartik Aaryan signs another after Luka Chuppi, to star in Kannada-Telugu film remake

more

Editors' Picks

Ram Gopal Varma and Sanjay Dutt.

Disappointed by Rajkumar Hirani's Sanju, RGV promises an 'honest' Sanjay Dutt biopic

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas.

Priyanka Chopra birthday: Nick Jonas leaves hotel room with her, happy and twinning

Priyanka Chopra

Happy birthday Priyanka Chopra: Her journey from small-town girl to global icon

Katrina Kaif

Happy birthday Katrina Kaif: 5 things we must learn from the actress

Vicky Kaushal and Ranbir Kapoor in 'Sanju.'

Sanju still riding high on success, set to touch 300 crore by day end

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

A screening of ‘Dhadak’ was organised in Mumbai on Thursday where many celebrities were spotted. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Janhvi’s granny, other stars catch up with Dhadak fever on eve of release

A screening of the much-anticipated ‘Dhadak’ was held in the city on Wednesday and celebrities galore were present. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Did Sara, Rekha, Shahid, other stars’ hearts ‘Dhadak’ for Janhvi-Ishaan starrer?

Veteran actress Ritu Bhaduri was cremated in Mumbai on Tuesday after her death earlier in the day. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

RIP Rita Bhaduri: Celebrities pay last respects to veteran actress at funeral

Kamal Haasan was the guest on Salman Khan’s TV show ‘Dus Ka Dum’ along with stars from TV and music fraternity. (Photos: Viral Bhayani/ Twitter)

2 superstars in 1 frame: Salman hosts Kamal; TV, music stars also present

Celebrity mothers spent time with their daughters abroad, while an expectant one revealed her excitement on Sunday. (Photos: Instagram)

Aishwarya-Aaradhya, Gauri-Suhana chill French way; Mira's cute expectant phase

The Kapoor family, Varun Dhawan, a filmmaker couple, a producer, a designer made 'Dhadak' screening truly special.

Dhadak screening: Varun flies back, Janhvi, Ishaan get goofy, Suhana skips

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham