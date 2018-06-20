The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Jun 20, 2018 | Last Update : 06:06 PM IST

Business, Market

Sensex surges 261 points on global rebound; RIL ends at record high

PTI
Published : Jun 20, 2018, 4:09 pm IST
Updated : Jun 20, 2018, 4:09 pm IST

Oil-to-telecom conglomerate Reliance Industries topped the gainers list in the Sensex pack.

Benchmark Sensex rebounded by almost 261 points to close at 35,547.33 on Wednesday, breaking its two-day falling streak as investors accumulated recently beaten down metal, banking and realty counters. (Photo: PTI)
 Benchmark Sensex rebounded by almost 261 points to close at 35,547.33 on Wednesday, breaking its two-day falling streak as investors accumulated recently beaten down metal, banking and realty counters. (Photo: PTI)

Mumbai: Benchmark Sensex rebounded by almost 261 points to close at 35,547.33 on Wednesday, breaking its two-day falling streak as investors accumulated recently beaten down metal, banking and realty counters.

Oil-to-telecom conglomerate Reliance Industries topped the gainers list in the Sensex pack, spurting 2.44 per cent to end at a record high of Rs 1,019.95. Overseas, Asian and European stocks too bounced back, reversing some of their recent losses following escalating trade tensions between the US and China.

Brokers said investor sentiment got a boost after the Reserve Bank yesterday announced purchase of government securities of up to Rs 10,000 crore on June 21 to help in liquidity management. The 30-share Sensex stayed in the green throughout and hit the day's high of 35,571.37 on a flurry of buying. It finally ended at 35,547.33, up 260.59 points, or 0.74 per cent.

The gauge had lost 335.40 points in the previous two sessions, tracking a sell-off across global markets after the US and China reignited their trade dispute. The broader NSE Nifty climbed 61.60 points, or 0.58 per cent, to close at 10,772.05.

Intra-day, it shuttled between 10,781.80 and 10,724.05. Domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought shares worth a net Rs 653.68 crore while foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold equities to the tune of Rs 1,324.92 crore yesterday, as per provisional data.

Tags: benchmark, sensex, reliance industries, nifty
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

MOST POPULAR

1

In video: Tamil Nadu’s Anukreethy Vas crowned Femina Miss India 2018

2

FIFA World Cup 2018: Panic for football fans as Moscow running out of beer

3

Irrfan Khan receives support from all corners after being treated with cancer

4

Chinese President Xi Jinping biggest promoter of Bollywood films, says envoy

5

WhatsApp testing its payment feature, expected to be launched soon

more

Editors' Picks

Kangana Ranaut shops in UK amidst Mental Hai Kya shoot.

Kangana Ranaut goes on shopping spree amidst Mental Hai Kya shoot

The film's producer Karan Johar was trolled when he had shared Akshay Kumar's look to announce Parineeti Chopra's name.

Despite grand welcome to Kesari, Parineeti gets lesser screen than Akshay Kumar

Salman Khan in screenshots from the video.

Watch: Salman is adorable in Boom Floss challenge, Katrina laughs, Daisy teases

Katrina Kaif's dance video.

Video: Katrina Kaif dances to Sheila Ki Jawaani with Swag Se Swagat steps

Sonam Kapoor in some good-looking dresses. (Photo: Instagram)

Happy birthday Sonam Kapoor: Fashionista to look forward to, actress not so much

more

ALSO FROMLife

Hats are a compulspory accessory at the posh 5-day racing event in England which sees a flurry of fashion at the event. (Photos: AP)

Here are the most fabulous hats from the Royal Ascot

Eid al-Fitr festival marks the end of the holy Muslim fasting month of Ramadan. (Photo: AFP)

Muslims prepare to mark end of Ramadan

Some restaurants and markets in Mexico City offer pre-Hispanic dishes such as crickets, jumiles (small edible bugs), escamoles (ant eggs) and acociles (small fresh water shrimps). (Photo: AFP)

Markets in Mexico offer unusual pre-Hispanic dishes

Spaniards celebrate ancient sport bullfighting. (Photo: AFP)

Hundreds of Spaniards attend Corpus bullfighting festival

Artists from eight countries embodied 64 statues in the old quarter of Romanian capital, in popular parks and in the garden of the spectacular Filipescu-Cesianu residence, built in 1892 in the Belle Epoque period. (Photos: AP)

People flock to Romanian capital for International Living Statues Festival

Several organisations and volunteers are fighting back against the menace that is polluting water bodies and threatening to drown our cities (Photo: AFP/AP)

Heroes fight back on International Environment Day as plastic waste threatens the planet

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham