The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Jun 20, 2018 | Last Update : 11:06 AM IST

Business, Market

Sensex opens in green on value-buying, up 130 points

PTI
Published : Jun 20, 2018, 10:22 am IST
Updated : Jun 20, 2018, 10:22 am IST

Overseas, mixed trend at other Asian markets also influenced trading sentiments here.

The BSE Sensex rebounded over 130 points in opening trade on Wednesday, reversing its two-session losing streak on value-buying in select blue-chips amid a strengthening rupee. (Photo: AP)
 The BSE Sensex rebounded over 130 points in opening trade on Wednesday, reversing its two-session losing streak on value-buying in select blue-chips amid a strengthening rupee. (Photo: AP)

Mumbai: The BSE Sensex rebounded over 130 points in opening trade on Wednesday, reversing its two-session losing streak on value-buying in select blue-chips amid a strengthening rupee.

Overseas, mixed trend at other Asian markets also influenced trading sentiments here. The rupee recovered from its nearly one-month low by strengthening 32 paise to 68.06 against the US dollar in early trade on Wednesday. The 30-share BSE index was trading higher by 130.41 points, or 0.37 per cent, to 35,417.15 in early trade today.

The gauge had lost 335.40 points in the previous two sessions, tracking a sell-off across global markets after the US and China reignited their trade dispute. The NSE Nifty too rose by 39.45 points, or 0.37 per cent, to 10,749.90. All sectoral indices, led by healthcare, realty and auto, were in the positive zone, rising up to 0.93 per cent.

Major gainers were Axis Bank, Vedanta, M&M, Bharti Airtel, Bajaj Auto, Tata Steel, Infosys, IndusInd Bank, Yes Bank, Sun Pharma, HDFC Ltd and RIL, rising up to 1.77 per cent. Domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought shares worth a net Rs 653.686 crore while foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold equities to the tune of Rs 1,324.92 crore yesterday, as per provisional data.

Among other Asian bourses, Japan's Nikkei was up by 0.16 per cent, Hong Kong's Hang Seng inched up 0.03 per cent, while Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.19 per cent in early trade. The US Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 1.15 per cent lower yesterday.

Tags: benchmark, bse sensex, nifty, bse index
Location: India, Maharashtra

MOST POPULAR

1

FIFA World Cup 2018: Panic for football fans as Moscow running out of beer

2

Irrfan Khan receives support from all corners after being treated with cancer

3

Chinese President Xi Jinping biggest promoter of Bollywood films, says envoy

4

WhatsApp testing its payment feature, expected to be launched soon

5

It is not going to happen: Huma Qureshi on chances of #MeToo movement in Bollywood

more

Editors' Picks

Kangana Ranaut shops in UK amidst Mental Hai Kya shoot.

Kangana Ranaut goes on shopping spree amidst Mental Hai Kya shoot

The film's producer Karan Johar was trolled when he had shared Akshay Kumar's look to announce Parineeti Chopra's name.

Despite grand welcome to Kesari, Parineeti gets lesser screen than Akshay Kumar

Salman Khan in screenshots from the video.

Watch: Salman is adorable in Boom Floss challenge, Katrina laughs, Daisy teases

Katrina Kaif's dance video.

Video: Katrina Kaif dances to Sheila Ki Jawaani with Swag Se Swagat steps

Sonam Kapoor in some good-looking dresses. (Photo: Instagram)

Happy birthday Sonam Kapoor: Fashionista to look forward to, actress not so much

more

ALSO FROMLife

Eid al-Fitr festival marks the end of the holy Muslim fasting month of Ramadan. (Photo: AFP)

Muslims prepare to mark end of Ramadan

Some restaurants and markets in Mexico City offer pre-Hispanic dishes such as crickets, jumiles (small edible bugs), escamoles (ant eggs) and acociles (small fresh water shrimps). (Photo: AFP)

Markets in Mexico offer unusual pre-Hispanic dishes

Spaniards celebrate ancient sport bullfighting. (Photo: AFP)

Hundreds of Spaniards attend Corpus bullfighting festival

Artists from eight countries embodied 64 statues in the old quarter of Romanian capital, in popular parks and in the garden of the spectacular Filipescu-Cesianu residence, built in 1892 in the Belle Epoque period. (Photos: AP)

People flock to Romanian capital for International Living Statues Festival

Several organisations and volunteers are fighting back against the menace that is polluting water bodies and threatening to drown our cities (Photo: AFP/AP)

Heroes fight back on International Environment Day as plastic waste threatens the planet

From lion cubs making their first appearance in a zoo, to a panda with a shocked expression, pair of moose fighting and a dog being rescued, here are animals who grabbed headlines this week. (Photos: AP)

Here are animlas who grabbed headlines this week

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham