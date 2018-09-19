The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Sep 19, 2018 | Last Update : 12:16 PM IST

Business, Market

Sensex recovers over 100 points on value-buying, global cues

PTI
Published : Sep 19, 2018, 10:20 am IST
Updated : Sep 19, 2018, 10:20 am IST

The 30-share BSE index recovered by 142.26 points, or 0.38 per cent, to 37,432.93 in opening trade.

The NSE Nifty was up 50.55 points, or 0.44 per cent, at 11,329.45.
 The NSE Nifty was up 50.55 points, or 0.44 per cent, at 11,329.45.

Mumbai: The BSE Sensex rebounded over 100 points in opening trade on Wednesday on value-buying in recently battered stocks amid strength in the rupee and positive global cues.

The 30-share BSE index recovered by 142.26 points, or 0.38 per cent, to 37,432.93 in opening trade. The index had lost almost 800 points in the previous two sessions as rupee woes and trade war worries spooked investors.

The NSE Nifty was up 50.55 points, or 0.44 per cent, at 11,329.45.

Sectoral indices, including metal, healthcare, oil and gas, FMCG, auto, capital goods, realty, and banking were trading in the positive terrain by rising up to 1.06 per cent.

The rupee recovered from its record low by rising 28 paise to 72.70 against the dollar at the forex market.

The domestic unit had closed at record low of 72.98 Tuesday. The top gainers were Coal India, Asian Paint, ONGC, Sun Pharma, Tata Steel, ITC, Tata Motors, L&T, Bharti Airtel, Bajaj Auto, Axis Bank, IndusInd Bank and Kotak Bank rising up to 2.03 per cent.

While, PowerGrid, NTPC, SBI, Wipro, HDFC, ICICI Bank and HUL were among the losers, declining up to 0.96 per cent.

Domestic institutional investors (DIIs) made purchases worth a net of Rs 264.66 crore, while foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) continued their selling and offloaded shares worth a net of Rs 1,143.73 crore Tuesday, provisional data showed.

Overseas, most Asian shares were trading higher, tracking higher closing in the US market overnight. Japan's Nikkei rose 1.52 per cent, Shanghai Composite Index was up by 0.97 per cent and Hong Kong's Hang Seng gained 1.28 per cent.

The US Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 0.71 per cent higher on Tuesday.

Tags: sensex, bse, nse, nifty, stock market
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

MOST POPULAR

1

Not for all: The first uncensored hardcore porn game on Steam

2

In this singing village of Meghalaya, everyone has musical name

3

Model goes into labour minutes after walking in Rihanna's NYFW show

4

Rajkummar Rao introduces Raghu and Rukmini from Made In China

5

Jack the Ripper's victims were not prostitutes

more

Editors' Picks

Bollywood actresses: Deepika Padukone, Taapsee Pannu, Amyra Dastur, Jacqueline Fernandez.

National Sports Day: Actresses who can give tough competition on the field as well

Stills from Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se song Rafta Rafta.

Yamla Pagla Deewana’s Rafta Rafta is crazy and special with Salman, Sonakshi, Rekha

Shraddha Kapoor and Prabhas.

Saaho: Shraddha Kapoor shares insights from Prabhas starrer, see pic

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at the orphanage. (Courtesy: Twitter/PriyankaChopra)

Video: Priyanka looks lovingly at Nick as he sings 'Lovebug' for kids at orphanage

A still from 'Stree' and 'Agent Vinod'.

Stree song Milegi Milegi is a subtle reminder of Saif Ali Khan’s Pungi

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

B-Town stars sought blessings from Lord Ganesha by praying to various idols in Mumbai on Sunday and Monday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani/ Twitter/Instagram)

Aishwarya, Aaradhya, Big B, Neetu, others enjoy Lord Ganesha's festive fervour

Abhishek Bachchan, Kajol, Kiara Advani, ‘Sui Dhaaga’ stars Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma were spotted at the Mumbai airport. Parineeti Chopra, Shilpa Shetty and family were clicked at Ganesh Darshan. Checkout more latest pictures of Bollywood stars right here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Star-struck: Abhishek, Varun, Anushka, Kajol, Kiara spotted at airport

Star power was in abundance on the second day of the SIIMA Awards held in Dubai on Saturday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani/ Twitter)

SIIMA: Baahubali wins big, NTR stars bond, Shriya, others dazzle on stage

Salman Khan's sister Arpita Khan Sharma and Aayush Sharma had welcomed Bappa to their household. After one and a half day they proceeded for the Visarjan. Check out the exclusive pictures of B-Town celebs present at Khan's residence in Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Sanjay-Maanayata, Soha-Kunal and others visit Arpita's Ganesh Visarjan

Sui Dhaaga: Made In India couple Anushka Sharma and Varun Dhawan was seen promoting the forthcoming film. Where as Sharddha Kapoor and Yami Gautam sans Shahid Kapoor were spotted on the sets of reality show to promote Batti Gul Meter Chalu. Check out the latest photos of Bollywood stars. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Sui Dhaaga duo Anushka-Varun and BGMC stars Yami, Shraddha promote film

Bollywood stars were spotted at events in Mumbai on Tuesday as their upcoming films gear up for release. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Shahid-Shraddha's cool grooves, Varun-Anushka seek Ganesha’s blessings

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham