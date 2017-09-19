The Asian Age | News

Tuesday, Sep 19, 2017 | Last Update : 05:21 PM IST

Business, Market

Nifty slips from record as bank, finance stocks dip ahead of US Fed meet

PTI
Published : Sep 19, 2017, 4:32 pm IST
Updated : Sep 19, 2017, 4:41 pm IST

The 30-share flagship index Sensex cut short it eight-day rising streak and closed down by 21.39 points at 32,402.37.

The Nifty on Tuesday retreated from record levels to close marginally down at 10,147.55 points. Photo: PTI
 The Nifty on Tuesday retreated from record levels to close marginally down at 10,147.55 points. Photo: PTI

Mumbai: The Nifty on Tuesday retreated from record levels to close marginally down at 10,147.55 points due to losses in banking, financial, energy and capital goods stocks amid a weak global trend ahead of US Federal Reserve meeting.

The 30-share flagship index Sensex cut short it eight-day rising streak and closed down by 21.39 points, or 0.07 per cent at 32,402.37. The gauge had rallied 761.79 points in the last eight straight sessions.

The wider Nifty scaled fresh peak of 10,178.95 (intra-day) at outset following fresh record closing at the Wall Street.

However, it attracted selling at record levels and slipped to a low of 10,129.95 before settling at 10,147.55, down by 5.55 points or 0.05 per cent. The gauge had closed at record high of 10,153.10 on Monday after touching intra-day high of 10,171.70.

Markets witnessed a choppy trade as investors shifted focus towards the Federal Reserve meet, beginning later in the day, brokers said.

