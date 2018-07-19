The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Jul 19, 2018 | Last Update : 11:35 AM IST

Business, Market

Sensex, Nifty turn volatile; midcap stocks crack

PTI
Published : Jul 19, 2018, 10:18 am IST
Updated : Jul 19, 2018, 10:18 am IST

The 30-share index was trading flat at 36,373.23 after beginning the session 142.14 points higher.

The NSE Nifty dropped below the 11,000 mark, falling 24.75 points, or 0.23 per cent, to 10,955.70. (Photo: PTI)
 The NSE Nifty dropped below the 11,000 mark, falling 24.75 points, or 0.23 per cent, to 10,955.70. (Photo: PTI)

Mumbai: The benchmark Sensex turned volatile after opening on a positive note in early trade on Thursday amid weakness in banking, pharma, metals, realty and IT stocks.

The 30-share index was trading flat at 36,373.23 after beginning the session 142.14 points higher. The index had lost 146.52 points in the previous session.

All sectoral indices were trading in the red. 

Midcap stocks bled with MindTree, UBL, PC Jeweller falling up to 7 per cent. 

The NSE Nifty dropped below the 11,000 mark, falling 24.75 points, or 0.23 per cent, to 10,955.70.

HDFC, Kotak Bank, ITC, TCS, IndusInd Bank, L&T and SBI were among the top losers, shedding up to 1 per cent.

Meanwhile, ONGC was the biggest gainer after the Cabinet yesterday tweaked pre-1999 oil and gas contracts to provide for proportionate sharing of statutory levies like royalty and cess between the operators of an area, and not put the entire burden on state-owned ONGC.

Shares of the company surged 2.03 per cent to Rs 163.55, followed by M&M 1.44 per cent to Rs 915.20. Oil India also gained 0.29 per cent to Rs 209.70.

Other gainers were Bharti Airtel, Vedanta, M&M, PowerGrid, Tata Motors, Adani Ports, HUL and RIL.

Domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought shares worth a net of Rs 111.01 crore, while foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares worth a net of Rs 95.68 crore on Wednesday, provisional data released by stock exchanges showed.

On the other hand, Asian stocks notched moderate gains, tracking increases seen on Wall Street overnight as the US Federal Reserve chief offered an upbeat assessment of the economy, also influenced the sentiments.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng was up 0.49 per cent and Shanghai Composite Index 0.13 per cent in early trade. Japan's Nikkei too gained 0.23 per cent.

The US Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 0.32 per cent higher on Wednesday.

Tags: sensex, bse, nse, nifty, stock market
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

MOST POPULAR

1

Missing lovebirds Ranbir and Alia? Their moms make up for couple’s absence by bonding

2

Kartik Aaryan signs another after Luka Chuppi, to star in Kannada-Telugu film remake

3

Open-air jail cafe, run by prisoners, big hit among tourists in Shimla

4

Katrina birthday: Deepika shocks with message, Alia proves all is well again

5

Rescued Thai boys may have 'cave disease'; here’s everything you need to know

more

Editors' Picks

Priyanka Chopra

Happy birthday Priyanka Chopra: Her journey from small-town girl to global icon

Katrina Kaif

Happy birthday Katrina Kaif: 5 things we must learn from the actress

Vicky Kaushal and Ranbir Kapoor in 'Sanju.'

Sanju still riding high on success, set to touch 300 crore by day end

Salman Khan and Kamal Haasan.

Vishwaroopam 2: Salman Khan to host Kamal Haasan on Dus Ka Dum 3 show

Arjun Kapoor

Not just Namastey England, Arjun Kapoor wants to do Katrina Kaif’s Singh Is King too?

more

ALSO FROMSports

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham