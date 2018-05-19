Market tumble 687 points for the week, Nifty below 10,600

Total turnover during the week on BSE rose to Rs 18,060.88 crs as against last weekend's level of Rs 17,376.17 crores.

BSE Sensex started the week higher at 35,555.83 and hovered between high of 35,993.53 and low of 34,821.62 before closing the week at 34,848.30. (Photo: AP)

Mumbai: Stocks: Both the benchmark Sensex and Nifty faltered during the week trade, lossing 687.49 points and 210.10 points each to breach the important support level of 35,000 and 10,600-level and concluded at 34,848.30 and 10,596.40 respectively.

The market languished under selling pressure entrapped by political uncertainty of Karnataka Assembly election result during the week trade.

Disturbing macro-datas of falling Industrial output- growth which fell to five month lows, acceleration in both retail (CPI) and Wholesale (WPI) inflation, volatile rupee and bond yields and above all hardening global crudeoil prices which peak USD 80 per barrel, led key indices caught under the bear-grip.

The market ambience shaken, surrendering all the positivity gains after BJP fell short of clear majority in Karnataka election, and again, as the week days encountered state political wranglings for power led the investor sentiment wary.

Global cues are also not supportive as lack of progress in US-China trade tariff issue, fueling tension in Korean peninsula, higher yield on the 10-year US Treasury note which went up to highest 3.09 per cent in seven years also pressured the investors sentiment.

The BSE Sensex started the week higher at 35,555.83 and hovered between high of 35,993.53 and low of 34,821.62 before closing the week at 34,848.30, showing a loss of 687.49 or 1.93 per cent.

(The Sensex gained 620.41 points during the previous week session)

The Nifty also resumed the week higher at 10,815.15 and traded between 10,929.20 and 10,589.10, the index finally closed at 10,596.40, falling 210.10 points, or 1.94 per cent.

Broader indices continued its sell-off for the third consecutive week as both Midcap and Smallcap shares tumbled.

Barring FMCG and IT which managed to pull-off the week with gains, the selling were led by Capital Goods, Auto, PSUs, Metal, Oil&Gas, HealthCare, Bankex, IPOs, Power, Consumer Durables, Realty and Teck sectors.

Meanwhile, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) and foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold shares worth Rs 660.56 crore during the week, as per Sebi's record including the provisional figure of May 18, 2018. The BSE Mid-Cap index fell 448.31 points or 2.74 per cent to end at 15,895.68 and the BSE Small-Cap index also dipped 491.31 points or 2.76 per cent to close at 17,326.78.

Among sectoral & industry indices, capital goods fell by 4.06 per cent, followed by auto 3.68 per cent, PSU 3.33 per cent, metal 3.10 per cent, oils and gas 3.07 per cent, healthcare 2.63 per cent, bankex 2.51 per cent, IPO 2.49 per cent, power 2.08 per cent, consumer durables 1.90 per cent and realty 1.81 per cent. While FMCG and IT rose by 1.14 per cent and 0.01 per cent, respectively.

Among the 31-share Sensex pack, 23 stocks fell, while remaining 8 stocks rose during the week.

ICICI Bank fell 7.94 per cent followed by Tata Motors 7.71 per cent, BhartiAirtel 6.16 per cent,reliance 5.57 per cent, larsen 5.12 per cent, SBIN 4.66 per cent, M&M 3.99 per cent, Axis Bank 3.71 per cent, HDFC 3.33 percent, Tata Steel 2.50 per cent, Maruti 2.58 per cent, Coal India 1.53 per cent, SunPharma 1.52 per cent, HeroMotoCo 1.40 per cent, bajaj Auto 1.38 per cent, Yes Bank 1.29 per cent, NTPC 1.16 per cent, ONGC 1.20 per cent and Wipro 0.90 per cent. While, HindUnilever 6.49 per cent, Powergrid rose by 2.80 per cent, Kotak Bank 2.28 per cent, IndusInd Bank 2.25 per cent, AsianPaint 1.54 per cent, TCS 1.21 percent and Infosys 0.23 per cent.

The total turnover during the week on BSE rose to Rs 18,060.88 crs as against last weekend's level of Rs 17,376.17 crores and NSE jumped to 1,53,635.87 crores compared to Rs 1,49,193.05 crores previously.