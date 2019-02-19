Tuesday, Feb 19, 2019 | Last Update : 11:51 AM IST

Business, Market

Sensex rebounds over 100 pts; Nifty nears 10,700

PTI
Published : Feb 19, 2019, 10:12 am IST
Updated : Feb 19, 2019, 11:12 am IST

The 30-share index was trading at 35,622.65, similarly, the 50-share NSE Nifty rose to 10,679.85.

Top gainers in the Sensex pack include Bharti Airtel, Bajaj Finance, M&M, PowerGrid, ICICI Bank, ONGC, L&T, Bajaj Auto, Vedanta, Tata Steel, Axis Bank and Yes Bank, rising up to 1.45 per cent. (Photo: File)
 Top gainers in the Sensex pack include Bharti Airtel, Bajaj Finance, M&M, PowerGrid, ICICI Bank, ONGC, L&T, Bajaj Auto, Vedanta, Tata Steel, Axis Bank and Yes Bank, rising up to 1.45 per cent. (Photo: File)

Mumbai: The BSE benchmark Sensex recovered over 100 points on Tuesday, led by strong buying by domestic institutional investors amid positive global cues.

The 30-share index was trading 124.21 points, or 0.35 per cent, at 35,622.65. Similarly, the 50-share NSE Nifty rose 38.90 points, or 0.37 per cent, to 10,679.85.

Top gainers in the Sensex pack include Bharti Airtel, Bajaj Finance, M&M, PowerGrid, ICICI Bank, ONGC, L&T, Bajaj Auto, Vedanta, Tata Steel, Axis Bank and Yes Bank, rising up to 1.45 per cent.

On the other hand, HUL, Tata Motors, Infosys, HDFC, TCS and IndusInd Bank were the losers, falling up to 0.76 per cent.

Investor sentiment was positive on strong buying by domestic institutional investors (DIIs), said traders.

On a net basis, DIIs were net buyers to the tune of Rs 2,336.74 crore, while foreign institutional investors sold shares worth a net of Rs 1,239.79 crore on Monday, provisional data available with BSE showed.

A firm trend in global equities on hopes of a resolution to the US-China trade conflict, as the next round of talks begin later in the day, too pushed domestic indices in the positive terrain, traders added.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng was up 0.03 per cent, Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.25 per cent higher, Kospi inched 0.01 per cent higher, and Japan's Nikkei gained 0.07 per cent in early trade.

On Wall Street, Dow Jones Industrial Average was closed on Monday for a public holiday.

The benchmark Brent crude futures slipped 0.57 per cent to USD 66.12 per barrel.

Meanwhile, the domestic currency derivatives markets are closed on account of Chhatrapati Shivaji Jayanti.

Tags: sensex, bse, nse, nifty, bombay stock exchange
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Latest From Business

Falcon 2000S - Aero India 2019. (Photo: File)

Dassault Aviation reinforces Falcon presence in Indian market

The online course is being funded by the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) under the ‘Niryat Bandhu’ scheme in collaboration with the Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT), the ministry stated. (Photo: PTI)

Suresh Prabhu launches online course, mobile app to aid exporters

The profit for the year, however, was below an average estimate of USD 22 billion.

HSBC's 2018 profit misses estimates; China weakness poses growth risks

The two former executives have been charged for their roles in facilitating the payment of millions of dollars in bribe to an Indian government official, the SEC had said last week. This settlement appears to arise from an internal investigation by CTS that it first announced on September 30, 2016, L&T said. (Photo: File)

L&T distances itself from Cognizant's Indian bribery case

MOST POPULAR

1

‘His hands were touching my legs and breasts’: Rape survivor tells of predator priest

2

BAN PUBG: After demands for ban in India, PUBG promises new path

3

Masood Azhar was shaken, rattled by just one slap from Army jawan

4

Prince William, Prince Harry’s Royal household to be split within weeks!

5

Why retiring your old smartphone could be crucial

more

Editors' Picks

The NCPCR in India went ahead to recommend a ban on the game in India in order to cut down the addiction amongst the youth of today and help them concentrate on studies.

BAN PUBG: After demands for ban in India, PUBG promises new path

A new smartphone may not be all that cheerful, but could probably save you big time, someday.

Why retiring your old smartphone could be crucial

Data breaches will continue. And as long as we as netizens will continue to use simple and common passwords, the database will keep increasing. (Photo: Pixabay, representative image purpose only)

773 million email ID, passwords exposed. Were you part of it?

Mozilla Foundation, a non-profit organisation behind the famous Mozilla Firefox browser, has put out a list of smart devices that could help you know which devices are safe and which aren’t as much.

Here’s a list of ‘creepy’ smart gifts that could spy on you

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan on Kedarnath poster.

Exclusive: Sara took personality test for Kedarnath character, results shocked her

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

The big fat Isha-Anand wedding witnessed some super heavyweight names gracing the gala affair, with the likes of from Rajinikanth, Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and family, Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas, Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan-Saif Ali Khan, Alia Bhatt and many others. Take a look at the pictures from the ceremony. (Photos: Mrugesh Bandiwadekar)

Pics: From DeepVeer to NickYanka, stars who attended Isha Ambani's wedding

Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal's pre-wedding festivities saw many Bollywood celebrities in Udaipur. The two-day celebrations came to rest with all the stars and celebrities heading back home, including Beyoncé. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)

Isha Ambani's sangeet bash: Beyoncé, Salman, DeepVeer leave for home

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are now back in town and the couples and star kids are still making a noise in town.

Nickyanka back; couples, star kids still continue to rule

Ahead the release of Abhishek Kapoor's Kedarnath, Bollywood celebrities appeared for the special screening of the film including Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter, Kartik Aaryan, Yami Gautam among others. Check out the exclusive pictures right here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Janhvi, Ishaan, Ananya and others attend Sara's Kedarnath screening

Post the Nickyanka wedding, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra hosted a wedding reception in Delhi.

Nickyanka reception: Couple looks beautiful, greets PM

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra finally got married in the Hindu ceremony in Jodhpur, which was witnessed by the families.

Nickyanka wedding: Newlyweds back from Jodhpur, families accompany

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham