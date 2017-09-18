The Asian Age | News

Monday, Sep 18, 2017

Business, Market

Sensex surges 151 points, Nifty touches new high of 10,153.10

PTI
Published : Sep 18, 2017, 4:07 pm IST
Updated : Sep 18, 2017, 4:07 pm IST

Revival of buying by FPIs, who had been major sellers for a long spell on the Indian bourses, accelerated the buying pace.

NSE Nifty on Monday closed at record high of 10,153.10 and the Sensex surged by 151 points to end at a six-week high. Photo: PTI
 NSE Nifty on Monday closed at record high of 10,153.10 and the Sensex surged by 151 points to end at a six-week high. Photo: PTI

Mumbai: The NSE Nifty on Monday closed at record high of 10,153.10 and the Sensex surged by 151 points to end at a six-week high on gains in banking, capital goods and auto stocks after unabated buying by domestic institutional investors amid positive leads from global markets.

Sentiments remained upbeat for yet another session following healthy gains across Asian and a higher opening at European markets, traders said.

The 50-share NSE Nifty closed at all-time high of 10,153.10, up 67.70 points, or 0.67 per cent after shuttling between 10,171.70 and 10,131.30. It broke previous record closing of 10,114.65 hit on August 1.

It also breached intra-day record of 10,137.85 reached on August 2.

Reflecting the bullish mood, the NSE Bank Nifty breached the 25,000 mark to hit all-time high of 25,105.35.

The 30-share BSE Sensex also rose by 151.15 points, or 0.47 per cent to end at 32,423.76, its highest closing since August 2 when it had settled at 32,476.74. During the day, it touched a high of 32,508.06.

The gauge had gained 610.64 points in the previous seven straight sessions.

Revival of buying by FPIs, who had been major sellers for a long spell on the Indian bourses, too accelerated the buying pace to some extent, helping the benchmark Nifty to scale new highs, brokers said.

