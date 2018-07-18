The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Jul 18, 2018 | Last Update : 06:05 PM IST

Business, Market

Sensex slides 146 points on profit-booking, political developments

PTI
Published : Jul 18, 2018, 4:20 pm IST
Updated : Jul 18, 2018, 4:20 pm IST

The BSE 30-share barometer, after hitting a new record of 36,747.87 points in early session.

The broader NSE Nifty slipped by 27.60 points, or 0.25 per cent to finish at 10,980.45.
 The broader NSE Nifty slipped by 27.60 points, or 0.25 per cent to finish at 10,980.45.

Mumbai: The BSE Sensex tumbled from its all-time high to end 147 points lower at 36,373.44 in choppy trade on Wednesday after a no-confidence motion against the government was moved in the Lok Sabha.

Speaker Sumitra Mahajan said she would announce the date for a debate on it in "2-3 days". The Nifty too slipped below the psychologically important 11,000 mark.

The Sensex swung about 427 points on alternate bouts of buying and selling during the volatile session.

The BSE 30-share barometer, after hitting a new record of 36,747.87 points in early session, suddenly turned weaker in mid-afternoon trade after the no-confidence motion was tabled in the lower house.

It finally ended at 36,373.44, down 146.52 points, or 0.40 per cent, with metal, realty, telecom, auto, FMCG, power and banking stocks coming under selling pressure.

The gauge had gained 196.19 points in the previous session after a sharp drop in global crude oil prices.

The broader NSE Nifty slipped by 27.60 points, or 0.25 per cent to finish at 10,980.45. Intra-day, it shuttled between 11,076.20 and 10,956.30.

Brokers said apart from profit-booking at record levels by participants, political developments, fresh weakness in the rupee and unabated foreign fund outflows hurt trading sentiment.

Meanwhile, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth a net of Rs 673.99 crore yesterday, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought shares worth Rs 840.06 crore, data released by stock exchanges showed. 

Tags: sensex, bse, nse, nifty, stock market
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

MOST POPULAR

1

Kartik Aaryan signs another after Luka Chuppi, to star in Kannada-Telugu film remake

2

Open-air jail cafe, run by prisoners, big hit among tourists in Shimla

3

Katrina birthday: Deepika shocks with message, Alia proves all is well again

4

Rescued Thai boys may have 'cave disease'; here’s everything you need to know

5

First time in 80 years, Dalit groom takes out his baarat in UP's Kasganj

more

Editors' Picks

Priyanka Chopra

Happy birthday Priyanka Chopra: Her journey from small-town girl to global icon

Katrina Kaif

Happy birthday Katrina Kaif: 5 things we must learn from the actress

Vicky Kaushal and Ranbir Kapoor in 'Sanju.'

Sanju still riding high on success, set to touch 300 crore by day end

Salman Khan and Kamal Haasan.

Vishwaroopam 2: Salman Khan to host Kamal Haasan on Dus Ka Dum 3 show

Arjun Kapoor

Not just Namastey England, Arjun Kapoor wants to do Katrina Kaif’s Singh Is King too?

more

ALSO FROMSports

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham