The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Jul 18, 2018 | Last Update : 10:52 AM IST

Business, Market

Sensex scales record high, Nifty holds above 11,000

PTI
Published : Jul 18, 2018, 10:05 am IST
Updated : Jul 18, 2018, 10:05 am IST

The 30-share BSE index spurted by 227.91 points, or 0.62 per cent, to hit new high of 36,747.87.

The 50-share NSE Nifty also rose by 62.05 points, or 0.56 per cent, to 11,070.10.
 The 50-share NSE Nifty also rose by 62.05 points, or 0.56 per cent, to 11,070.10.

Mumbai: Extending yesterday's rally, the benchmark BSE Sensex jumped over 200 points to record a new high of 36,747.87 in early trade today amid buying by domestic institutional investors and easing global crude oil prices.

The market rally was driven by strong buying on the oil and gas, banking, PSU and realty counters and strength in the rupee.

The 30-share BSE index spurted by 227.91 points, or 0.62 per cent, to hit new high of 36,747.87, surpassing its previous record of 36,740.07 recorded on July 13.

However, at 0950hrs, the index pared some gains and was trading 108.72 points, or 0.30 per cent, higher at 36,628.68. The gauge had gained 196.19 points in the previous session. The 50-share NSE Nifty also rose by 62.05 points, or 0.56 per cent, to 11,070.10.

Traders said positive cues from other Asian markets, tracking overnight gains in the US market following upbeat remarks from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell during his congressional testimony boosted investor sentiment.

Domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought shares worth a net pf Rs 840.06 crore, while foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth a net of Rs 673.99 crore on Tuesday, provisional data released by stock exchanges showed.

Major gainers include Adani Ports, HDFC Bank, Sun Pharma, ONGC, Coal India, HDFC Ltd, Asian Paint, Wipro, Bajaj Auto, Hero MotoCorp, Maruti Suzuki, Infosys, PowerGrid, L&T, RIL and TCS, rising up to 1.65 per cent.

Sectoral indices led by oil and gas, PSU, realty and banking stocks gained up to 1.12 per cent. Other Asian markets were trading higher too.

Key indices such Japan's Nikkei rose 0.90 per cent, Shanghai Composite Index 0.43 per cent and Hong Kong's Hang Seng 0.29 per cent in early trade.

The US Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 0.22 per cent higher on Tuesday.

Tags: sensex, bse, nse, nifty, stock market
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

MOST POPULAR

1

Open-air jail cafe, run by prisoners, big hit among tourists in Shimla

2

Katrina birthday: Deepika shocks with message, Alia proves all is well again

3

Rescued Thai boys may have 'cave disease'; here’s everything you need to know

4

First time in 80 years, Dalit groom takes out his baarat in UP's Kasganj

5

Woman planned to split lottery win with nephew, until she won

more

Editors' Picks

Katrina Kaif

Happy birthday Katrina Kaif: 5 things we must learn from the actress

Vicky Kaushal and Ranbir Kapoor in 'Sanju.'

Sanju still riding high on success, set to touch 300 crore by day end

Salman Khan and Kamal Haasan.

Vishwaroopam 2: Salman Khan to host Kamal Haasan on Dus Ka Dum 3 show

Arjun Kapoor

Not just Namastey England, Arjun Kapoor wants to do Katrina Kaif’s Singh Is King too?

Aamir Khan

Aamir Khan all set to look like spiritual guru Rajneesh Osho soon?

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Kamal Haasan was the guest on Salman Khan’s TV show ‘Dus Ka Dum’ along with stars from TV and music fraternity. (Photos: Viral Bhayani/ Twitter)

2 superstars in 1 frame: Salman hosts Kamal; TV, music stars also present

Celebrity mothers spent time with their daughters abroad, while an expectant one revealed her excitement on Sunday. (Photos: Instagram)

Aishwarya-Aaradhya, Gauri-Suhana chill French way; Mira's cute expectant phase

The Kapoor family, Varun Dhawan, a filmmaker couple, a producer, a designer made 'Dhadak' screening truly special.

Dhadak screening: Varun flies back, Janhvi, Ishaan get goofy, Suhana skips

For the third day running, a screening of ‘Soorma’ was held in Mumbai for Bollywood celebrities on Friday, (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Taapsee-Diljit's Soorma hits theatres, Bollywood stars get special show

Bollywood celebrities attended a screening of the film ‘Soorma’ held in Mumbai on Thursday evening. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Diljit, Chitrangda, Angad-Neha, others watch Soorma pre-'Now Showing'

A screening of the film ‘Soorma’ was held in Mumbai on Wednesday where many celebrities were spotted. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Soorma: Sachin, Zaheer watch sports drama; Angad, others also in attendance

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham