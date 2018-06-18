Sensex, Nifty end lower on weak global cues

The broader Nifty ended down 0.17 per cent at 10,799.85, while the benchmark Sensex closed 0.21 per cent lower at 35,548.26.

Indian shares fell on Monday as concerns about a global trade war turned investors cautious, with metals and information technology stocks coming under selling pressure.

The broader Nifty ended down 0.17 per cent at 10,799.85, while the benchmark Sensex closed 0.21 per cent lower at 35,548.26. The Nifty Metal index lost for a seventh straight session, while the Nifty IT index closed nearly 0.7 percent lower.