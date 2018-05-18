The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, May 18, 2018 | Last Update : 05:13 PM IST

Business, Market

Sensex sinks 300 points to close below 35,000-mark

PTI
Published : May 18, 2018, 4:10 pm IST
Updated : May 18, 2018, 4:08 pm IST

The 50-share NSE Nifty settled 86.30 points, or 0.81 per cent, lower at 10,596.40.

The barometer had lost 407.59 points in the previous three sessions.
 The barometer had lost 407.59 points in the previous three sessions.

Mumbai: The benchmark Sensex slumped 300 points to end at 34,848.30 on Friday on across-the-board selling amid political uncertainty in Karnataka and negative global cues.

The broader NSE Nifty too cracked below the 10,600-level. No let-up in selling by foreign funds and surging crude oil prices in global markets dragged down the key indices.

Investors remained on the sidelines amid doubts whether the B S Yeddyurappa government in Karnataka will be able to prove its majority in the house tomorrow, brokers said.

The Supreme Court today ordered a floor test in the Karnataka Assembly at 4 PM on Saturday, reducing the 15-day window given by the Governor to Yeddyurappa to prove majority.

Yeddyurappa was sworn-in as the chief minister yesterday. Falling for the fourth straight session, the 30-share Sensex opened lower and stayed in the negative terrain for the major part of the session, hitting a low of 34,821.62 before ending at 34,848.30 -- down by 300.82 points, or 0.86 per cent.

The barometer had lost 407.59 points in the previous three sessions. The 50-share NSE Nifty settled 86.30 points, or 0.81 per cent, lower at 10,596.40. During the session, it moved between 10,589.10 and 10,674.95.

During the week, the Sensex lost 687.49 points, or 1.93 per cent, while the Nifty dropped 210.10 points, or 1.94 per cent. State-run banks remained under selling pressure on disappointing quarterly results due to a jump in provisions for bad loans. 

Tags: sensex, bse, nse, nifty, stock market
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

MOST POPULAR

1

Huge asteroid to skim past Earth a day ahead of royal wedding

2

Facebook ranks Kerala Tourism's page as 'best page' of 2017

3

Royal wedding: The mystery of 'will Priyanka be Meghan's bridesmaid?' is finally over

4

Sanjay Dutt’s daughter Trishala sizzles in bikini, Maanayata has a special message

5

Inder Kumar's 'suicide video' goes viral, wife Pallavi Saraf calls press conference

more

Editors' Picks

Salman Khan at 'Race 3' trailer launch.

Race 3 trailer launch: 5 times Salman Khan trolled media and Jacqueline, Remo

Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal in the still from 'Raazi'.

Raazi box office collection: Alia Bhatt film passes Monday test with flying colours

Aamir Khan and family, Janhvi Kapoor with Sridevi, Ranbir Kapoor with mommy Neetu Kapoor.

Priyanka, Aamir, Sonam wish Mothers Day, Janhvi misses Sridevi, Ranbir is mom’s date

Alia Bhatt and Sonam Kapoor.

Alia wants to know how married life is treating Sonam, does she plan it with Ranbir?

Arjun Kapoor.

Arjun Kapoor is set to play a RAW agent in Raj Kumar Gupta’s next film

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

A screening of the Hollywood film ‘Deadpool 2’ was held in Mumbai late Thursday where several celebrities turned up. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Deadpool 2: Varun brings ladylove along, Harshvardhan springs surprise

The team of ‘Raazi’ celebrated the success of the film at an event in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

As Raazi wows audiences, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, KJo and team celebrate

The team of ‘Race 3’ launched the trailer of the film at an event in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman's Race 3 team is one happy family as they come together for thriller

Ranveer Singh was at his goofiest best at a special screening of the film ‘Deadpool 2’ held in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Ranveer at his goofy best with 'Deadpool', parents, sister enjoy the madness

As Mother’s Day was celebrated worldwide on Sunday, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Ranbir Kapoor stepped out for separate reasons in Mumbai and Delhi. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Mothers' Day: Kareena stuns in traditional wear, Ranbir takes mom out for lunch

The team of blockbuster ‘Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak’ held a premiere of the film on the occasion of its 30th anniversary in Mumbai on Saturday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

With Juhi absent, Aamir sings to Kiran as QSQT team relive memories

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham