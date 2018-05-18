The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, May 18, 2018 | Last Update : 10:44 AM IST

Business, Market

Sensex extends losses on foreign fund outflows, rising oil prices

PTI
Published : May 18, 2018, 10:07 am IST
Updated : May 18, 2018, 10:06 am IST

The 30-share index fell by 125.10 points, or 0.35 per cent, to 35,024.02 in the opening trade.

NSE Nifty declined by 34.35 points, or 0.32 per cent, to 10,648.35. (Photo: PTI)
 NSE Nifty declined by 34.35 points, or 0.32 per cent, to 10,648.35. (Photo: PTI)

Mumbai: The BSE Sensex drifted lower by another 125 points in early trade on Friday amid unabated foreign fund outflows and surging global crude oil prices.

The rupee depreciating against the US dollar also affected momentum.

Brokers said sentiment remained weak largely on sustained capital outflows by foreign funds and rising global crude oil prices, which went past the USD 80 per barrel mark. Investors also kept an eye on political developments in Karnataka.

The 30-share index fell by 125.10 points, or 0.35 per cent, to 35,024.02 in the opening trade. The gauge has lost 407.59 points in the previous three sessions.

In similar fashion, the NSE Nifty declined by 34.35 points, or 0.32 per cent, to 10,648.35. Sectoral indices led by capital goods, IT, teck, oil and gas, banking and PSU were trading in the negative zone.

Major losers were Wipro, L&T, HDFC Bank, Adani Ports, Infosys, Tata Motors, Asian Paints, Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank, Maruti Suzuki, Axis Bank, ITC Ltd and Reliance Industries, falling by up to 1.28 per cent.

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) net sold shares worth Rs 830.94 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought equities to the tune of Rs 428.92 crore on Thursday, as per provisional data.

Trend at other Asian markets, however, was better as investors kept a cautious watch on developments in US-China trade negotiations.

Japan's Nikkei advanced 0.25 per cent, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng was up 0.22 per cent in early trade. China's Shanghai Composite index too rose 0.46 per cent.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average, however, ended 0.22 per cent lower in on Thursday's trade.

Tags: sensex, bse, nse, nifty, stock market
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

MOST POPULAR

1

Huge asteroid to skim past Earth a day ahead of royal wedding

2

Facebook ranks Kerala Tourism's page as 'best page' of 2017

3

Royal wedding: The mystery of 'will Priyanka be Meghan's bridesmaid?' is finally over

4

Sanjay Dutt’s daughter Trishala sizzles in bikini, Maanayata has a special message

5

Inder Kumar's 'suicide video' goes viral, wife Pallavi Saraf calls press conference

more

Editors' Picks

Salman Khan at 'Race 3' trailer launch.

Race 3 trailer launch: 5 times Salman Khan trolled media and Jacqueline, Remo

Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal in the still from 'Raazi'.

Raazi box office collection: Alia Bhatt film passes Monday test with flying colours

Aamir Khan and family, Janhvi Kapoor with Sridevi, Ranbir Kapoor with mommy Neetu Kapoor.

Priyanka, Aamir, Sonam wish Mothers Day, Janhvi misses Sridevi, Ranbir is mom’s date

Alia Bhatt and Sonam Kapoor.

Alia wants to know how married life is treating Sonam, does she plan it with Ranbir?

Arjun Kapoor.

Arjun Kapoor is set to play a RAW agent in Raj Kumar Gupta’s next film

more

ALSO FROMSports

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham