The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Apr 18, 2018 | Last Update : 10:29 AM IST

Business, Market

Sensex rises over 100 points, Nifty nears 10,600

PTI
Published : Apr 18, 2018, 9:53 am IST
Updated : Apr 18, 2018, 9:53 am IST

The broader Nifty too opened higher by 30.70 points, or 0.29 per cent, at 10,579.40.

The 30-share index moved higher by 110.13 points, or 0.32 per cent, to 34,505.19.
 The 30-share index moved higher by 110.13 points, or 0.32 per cent, to 34,505.19.

Mumbai: The BSE Sensex rose over 100 points in early trade on Wednesday, continuing its winning spree for the 10th straight session, on positive global leads and sustained buying by domestic institutional investors.

The 30-share index moved higher by 110.13 points, or 0.32 per cent, to 34,505.19. The gauge had gained 1,375.99 points in the previous nine sessions.

All the sectoral indices, led by metal and healthcare stocks, were trading in the positive territory.

The broader Nifty too opened higher by 30.70 points, or 0.29 per cent, at 10,579.40.

Brokers said continuous buying by domestic institutional investors (DIIs) and retail investors following a firm trend at other Asian bourses, overnight gains on Wall Street, and encouraging economic data strengthened market sentiment.

Major early gainers were Wipro, Yes Bank, Adani Ports, ITC, Asian Paint, Tata Motors, Bharti Airtel, ONGC, Sun Pharma, Tata Steel, TCS, Maruti Suzuki and RIL rising up to 1.47 per cent.

Meanwhile, on a net basis, DIIs bought shares worth Rs 723.81 crore, while foreign funds sold shares to the tune of Rs 951.39 crore yesterday, provisional data showed.

Globally, Japan's Nikkei moved up 1.29 per cent and Hong Kong's Hang Seng gained 0.27 per cent in early trade today. Shanghai Composite Index, however, shed 0.36 per cent.

The US Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 0.87 per cent higher in Tuesday.

Tags: sensex, bse, nse, nifty, stock market
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

MOST POPULAR

1

Kalank: Karan Johar's multistarrer production to release on 19th April 2019

2

Getting used to my new identity: Jerome Hamon, ‘the man with three faces’

3

5 easy summer recipes to stay refreshed

4

It is frustrating to not get good scripts, says Patralekhaa

5

Netflix is proving to be a tough act for copycats to follow

more

Editors' Picks

'Dhadak' wraps up. (Photo: Instagram)

Dhadak wrap up: Janhvi, Ishaan and Shashank share a group hug, call it home

Alia Bhatt with Varun Dhawan.

Alia Bhatt follows Varun Dhawan's footsteps to promote Raazi

Sridevi with her husband Boney Kapoor.

In memory: Grieving Boney Kapoor tweets again from wife Sridevi's account

Boney Kapoor with his late wife Sridevi.

Boney Kapoor and family overjoyed as Sridevi wins National Award 2018 for Mom

Aayush Sharma was supposed to do 'Raat Baaki' with Katrina Kaif before SKF took him under their banner for 'Loveratri'.

Exclusive: Here’s the real reason Aayush Sharma lost Raat Baaki with Katrina Kaif

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Ishaan Khatter and Malavika Mohanan attended a special screening of their film 'Beyond the Clouds' with director Majid Majidi’s in the city last night. See photos from the event here. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)

In photos: Ishaan and Malavika look lovely at Beyond the Clouds screening

Bollywood celebrities Rajkummar Rao-Patralekhaa, Kalki Koechlin, Kiran Rao, Aditi Rao Hydari, Amyra Datur, Twinkle Khanna and others strongly condemned the heinous Kathua gangrape at the protest in Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

In Photos: Bollywood stands together to demand #JusticeForAsifa

Bollywood actors Karan Singh Grover, Emraan Hashmi, Nushrat Bharucha, Huma Qureshi, Surveen Chawla, Vikrant Massey and others were spotted at different events last night. See all exclusive pictures of Bollywood celebs right here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Snapped: B-town celebs Emraan, Karan, Surveen, Nushrat at the event

Varun Dhawan and Banita Sandhu starrer 'October' held special screening last night in Mumbai. B-town celebs Ayushmann Khurrana, Yami Gautam, Kartik Aaryan, Nushrat Bharucha, Huma Qureshi and others were present at the screening. See the exclusive pictures here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

October screening: Varun and Shoojit watch their film with B-town celebs

Bollywood actor and international star Priyanka Chopra, who is a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador, was in Delhi on Wednesday for conference of Partnership for Maternal, Newborn and Child Health (PMNCH). See the exclusive pictures of Priyanka Chopra from the event. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

In Photos: Priyanka Chopra attends Partners' Forum 2018 in Delhi

Bollywood actors Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan were present at the special awards night at NSCI, Worli. Many popular Marathi actors were also in attendance at the event. See all the photos here. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor Khan grace the award ceremony

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham