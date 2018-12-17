The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, Dec 17, 2018 | Last Update : 12:52 PM IST

Business, Market

Sensex rises 224 points on fund inflows, positive Asian cues

PTI
Published : Dec 17, 2018, 10:08 am IST
Updated : Dec 17, 2018, 10:08 am IST

The broader Nifty 50 index was trading at 10,864.80, with a gain of 59.35 points, or 0.55 per cent.

Positive cues from other Asian markets also bolstered trading sentiments here, traders said. (Photo: File)
 Positive cues from other Asian markets also bolstered trading sentiments here, traders said. (Photo: File)

Mumbai: The equity benchmark BSE Sensex rose by almost 224 points on Monday on buying in key frontline counters led by metal, banking, auto and energy stocks amid fresh foreign fund inflows.

Positive cues from other Asian markets also bolstered trading sentiments here, traders said.

The BSE Sensex rose 223.89 points, or 0.62 per cent, to 36,186.82. The gauge had gained over 33 points in the previous session on Friday.

The broader Nifty 50 index was trading at 10,864.80, with a gain of 59.35 points, or 0.55 per cent.

Major gainers were Vedanta Ltd, Reliannce Industries, Yes Bank, Tata Steel, Maruti Suzuki, Sun Pharma, HDFC Bank, Adani Ports and PowerGrid, and SBI, rising up to 3.83 per cent.

On a net basis, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares worth Rs 861.94 crore on Friday, while DIIs sold equities to the tune of Rs 303.52 crore, provisional data showed.

Among Asian markets, Japan's Nikkei was trading higher by 0.67 per cent. Hong Kong's Hang Seng moved up 0.09 per cent, while Shanghai Composite inched 0.01 per cent higher.

The US Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 2.02 per cent lower in Friday's trade. 

Tags: sensex, bse, nse, nifty, stock market, bombay stock exchange
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

MOST POPULAR

1

World's oldest monkeys may help fight against HIV

2

Rollr Mini review: A personal vehicle assistant on your smartphone

3

Agatha Christie novels would have had sex and drugs if it was acceptable

4

“Alexa, Read Me A Book”: Indians can now access their audible library using voice

5

Threat Brief: 12 cybersecurity tips for the holidays

more

Editors' Picks

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan on Kedarnath poster.

Exclusive: Sara took personality test for Kedarnath character, results shocked her

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married twice

DeepVeer wedding the reason behind Ranbir, Alia’s viral pic from Brahmastra sets?

Akshay Kumar in a still from ‘Gold.’

Akshay Kumar announces Mission Mangal release date, clashes with John and Mouni's films

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

more

ALSO FROMLife

From a baby elephant, to a rhinocerous killed by poachers and Sully, President Bush's service dog, here are animals who were in news. (Photos: AP)

Here are animals who grabbed headlines this week

From scampi, to porchetta or even pot roast, here are edible dishes to satiate your taste buds. (Photos: AP)

Food porn: Amazing dishes for the hungry soul

The Hong Kong Pulse Light Festival is showcasing 18 creative light art installations and an enhanced version of 'A Symphony of Lights'. (Photos: AP)

Hong Kong gears up for Christmas with Pulse Light Festival

From humpback whales, to an adventurous leapord cub, rare hawks and migratory birds, here are animals who were in news. (Photos: AP, PTI)

In Photos: Animals who grabbed headlines this week

From Kugelhupf to the festve Monkey bread, pot roast and noodle soup, here are food shots to tantalise you. (Photos: AP)

Food porn: Delicious dishes for the hungry soul

Fashion house's first show in Tokyo saw creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli celebrating Japanese culture. (Photos: AP)

Valentino showcases amazing Pre-Fall 2019 collection in Tokyo

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham