The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, May 17, 2018 | Last Update : 11:04 AM IST

Business, Market

Sensex climbs 122 points in early trade

PTI
Published : May 17, 2018, 9:59 am IST
Updated : May 17, 2018, 9:58 am IST

All the sectoral indices, led by consumer durables, realty, metal, power and banking, were in the green.

The NSE Nifty also jumped 36.15 points, or 0.33 per cent, to 10,777.25.
 The NSE Nifty also jumped 36.15 points, or 0.33 per cent, to 10,777.25.

Mumbai: Snapping a two-day falling streak, benchmark stock indices opened on a positive note on Thursday after BJP's B S Yeddyurappa was sworn in as the chief minister of Karnataka.

Unabated buying by domestic institutional investors set the tone, brokers said.

BJP legislature party leader B S Yeddyurappa was on Thursday sworn in as the chief minister of Karnataka for the second time, after an overnight high-voltage legal battle in the Supreme Court.

The 30-share Sensex bounced 122.13 points, or 0.34 per cent, to 35,510.01. It had lost 168.83 points in the previous two sessions.

All the sectoral indices, led by consumer durables, realty, metal, power and banking, were in the green.

The NSE Nifty also jumped 36.15 points, or 0.33 per cent, to 10,777.25.

Major movers in the Sensex kitty included Coal India, Power Grid, Wipro, SBI, Kotak Bank, Sun Pharma, ICICI Bank, TCS, Infosys, M&M, L&T and Maruti Suzuki, rising up to 1.79 per cent.

Tata Steel, however, fell 0.83 per cent despite the company on Wednesday reporting a consolidated net profit of Rs 14,688.02 crore for the fourth quarter ended March, 2018.

Domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought shares worth a net Rs 229.06 crore, while foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 699.22 crore on Wednesday, as per provisional data.

In the rest of Asia, Japan's Nikkei rose 0.44 per cent, Hong Kong's Hang Seng inched up 0.01 per cent, while Shanghai Composite Index shed 0.35 per cent in early deals.

The US Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 0.25 per cent higher on Wednesday as retailers results and solid economic data boosted confidence in the American economy.

Tags: sensex, bse, nse, nifty, stock market
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

MOST POPULAR

1

Sanjay Dutt’s daughter Trishala sizzles in bikini, Maanayata has a special message

2

Inder Kumar's 'suicide video' goes viral, wife Pallavi Saraf calls press conference

3

WHO says 19 dead, 39 infected so far in Congo Ebola outbreak

4

Friends fan theory: Here's why Ross and Monica had to be siblings

5

Meghan, Harry’s wedding feast will not be seated affair

more

Editors' Picks

Salman Khan at 'Race 3' trailer launch.

Race 3 trailer launch: 5 times Salman Khan trolled media and Jacqueline, Remo

Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal in the still from 'Raazi'.

Raazi box office collection: Alia Bhatt film passes Monday test with flying colours

Aamir Khan and family, Janhvi Kapoor with Sridevi, Ranbir Kapoor with mommy Neetu Kapoor.

Priyanka, Aamir, Sonam wish Mothers Day, Janhvi misses Sridevi, Ranbir is mom’s date

Alia Bhatt and Sonam Kapoor.

Alia wants to know how married life is treating Sonam, does she plan it with Ranbir?

Arjun Kapoor.

Arjun Kapoor is set to play a RAW agent in Raj Kumar Gupta’s next film

more

ALSO FROMLife

The collection is a contemporary twist on classic, conservative swimwear pieces designed for the modern-day woman. (Photo: AFP)

Fashion Week Australia: Jets showcases futuristic take in high-fashion swimwear collection

Fashion for Relief is a charitable organization founded in 2005 that has raised funds for various environmental and humanitarian causes. (Photos: AP)

Naomi Campbell, stars own runway to walk for cause at Fashion For Relief

Victory Day is a holiday that commemorates the surrender of Nazi Germany in 1945. t was first inaugurated in the 16 republics of the Soviet Union, following the signing of the German Instrument of Surrender late in the evening on 8 May 1945. (Photos: AP)

In photos: Russia celebrates Victory Day

From tigers getting married in New Delhi to police dogs getting forever homes after retirement in Ecuador, here are animal headlines. (Photos: AP/ PTI)

Here are animals who grabbed headlines this week

Antwerp, long known as world's greatest diamond city, now gets museum to go with vibrant diamond trading scene that goes back six centuries. The museum uses interactive panels and the display of ornate objects to tell the story of Antwerp diamonds and the Flemish art of silversmithing and jewelry design. (Photos: AP)

In Photos: Belgium celebrates its love for diamonds

From Winsol, an aardvark born in December to polar bear cub Nanook and rhinocerouses in Africa, here are animals who were in news. (Photos: AP)

In Photo: Animals who grabbed headlines this week

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham