Friday, Apr 17, 2020 | Last Update : 10:25 AM IST

Business, Market

Sensex climbs 1,000 points, Nifty above 9,250

PTI
Published : Apr 17, 2020, 10:10 am IST
Updated : Apr 17, 2020, 10:10 am IST

TCS was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, surging up to 7 per cent

BSE Tower. (PTI Photo)
  BSE Tower. (PTI Photo)

Mumbai: Equity benchmark Sensex rallied over 1,100 points in opening trade on Friday tracking strong gains in index heavyweights HDFC twins, Reliance Industries, ICICI Bank and TCS amid positive cues from global markets.

Investor sentiment is also buoyed in anticipation of more measures from the Reserve Bank of India to revive the economy.

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das is scheduled to address the media at 10 am amidst the steep fall in the rupee and the continuing volatility in other segments of the financial market.

After hitting a high of 31,711.70, the 30-share index was trading 1,036.74 points or 3.39 per cent higher at 31,639.35.

Similarly, the NSE Nifty was quoting 291 points, or 3.24 per cent, up at 9,283.80.

TCS was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, surging up to 7 per cent. The country's largest software exporter reported a marginal dip in March quarter net at Rs 8,049 crore on Thursday.

The company reported a 5.1 per cent increase in revenue to Rs 39,946 crore for the reporting quarter, while the same for the full year FY20 was up 7.1 per cent to Rs 1.57 lakh crore.

Other gainers included Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, HDFC, PowerGrid and IndusInd Bank.

In the previous session, the BSE barometer ended 222.80 points or 0.73 per cent higher at 30,602.61 and the Nifty climbed 67.50 points, or 0.76 per cent, to finish at 8,992.80.

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) were net sellers in the capital market on Thursday, as they offloaded equity shares worth Rs 2,920.36 crore, according to provisional exchange data.

According to traders, market sentiment turned positive led by rally in global equities.

Bourses in Shanghai, Hong Kong, Seoul and Tokyo were trading with significant gains in early deals.

Stock exchanges on Wall Street ended significantly on a strong note overnight trade.

On the domestic front, hopes of more measures to boost the domestic economy by the central bank chief also lifted benchmark indices.

Tags: bombay stock exchange (bse) sensex, sensex, bse. nse. nifty, broader nifty, indian stock markets, domestic stock market, indian equities, global stock markets
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

