The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Jan 17, 2018 | Last Update : 07:27 PM IST

Business, Market

Sensex hits 35,000 for first time, Nifty at all-time high at 10,760

PTI
Published : Jan 17, 2018, 2:50 pm IST
Updated : Jan 17, 2018, 3:09 pm IST

Strong gains in banking, IT, FMCG and capital goods stocks helped the index top new milestone.

Bombay Stock Exchange.
 Bombay Stock Exchange.

Mumbai: The benchmark BSE Sensex hit the 35,000 level for the first time in late afternoon trade on Wednesday as buying gathered momentum on easing fiscal deficit worries.

The 30-share index crossed the 35,000-mark by jumping 231.73 points or 0.66 per cent to 35,002.78, breaching its previous intra-day record of 34,963.69 hit on January 15.

It took 17 sessions for the index to reach the 35,000 mark from 34,000 level reached on December 26.

Strong gains in banking, IT, FMCG and capital goods stocks helped the index top new milestone.

Sentiments got a boost after the government today lowered the additional borrowing requirement for the current fiscal to Rs 20,000 crore from Rs 50,000 crore estimated earlier, brokers said.

All sectoral indices, driven by IT, banking, PSU, capital goods and healthcare, with gains of up to 1.21 per cent.

The NSE Nifty spurted 61.15 points, or 0.57 per cent, to trade at 10,761.60.

Analysts said strong liquidity in the market following unabated buying by foreign funds inflows and encouraging Q3 earnings by some companies lifted the mood.

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares worth a net Rs 693.17 crore while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) had sold equities worth a net Rs 246.38 crore on Tuesday, as per provisional data.

The big gainers that helped the flagship Sensex to new peak were SBI, Axis Bank, Infosys, Adani Ports, Yes Bank, ICICI Bank, L&T, TCs, ITC Ltd, Dr Reddy's, Sun Pharma, Bajaj Auto, Power Grid, NTPC, HDFC Ltd, M&M and Tata Steel, surging up to 3.43 per cent.

Asian stocks were mixed, while European markets were down n their opening trade.

Tags: sensex, bse, nifty, nse, stock market
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

MOST POPULAR

1

Australian Open 2018: Rafael Nadal dominant as Caroline Wozniacki pulls off great escape

2

Infection caused by tampon forces model to have second leg amputated

3

Visa survey reveals consumers are ready to say goodbye to passwords

4

AdultSwine malware attacks children’s app with pornographic content

5

Red rash on backsides turn out to be worms burrowing into skin in holidaying couple

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMLife

The traditional religious festival "Luminarias" is celebrated in honour of Saint Anthony, patron saint of animals. (Photo: AFP)

Horses purified by fire at Spain's La Luminarias festival

The aim of this is festival is not only to boost tourism but to exhibit the talent of the budding artists across different platforms.

Night Bazaar in Mumbai Shopping Festival sees people in galore

Lohri, a popular winter time Punjabi folk festival, is being celebrated all over India. From ethnic to fusion to outright whacky, we list places that will give let have some Lohri experience.

Celebrate Lohri with lip smacking delicacies at these place

The Black Nazarene was brought to Manila by missionaries in 1606 and is believed to have survived disasters and calamities (Photo: AFP)

Crowds throng iconic Christ statue as part of biggest religious celebration in Philippines

During the festival devotees recite holy scriptures dedicated to the Hindu goddess Swasthani and Lord Shiva. (Photo: AP)

Month-long Madhav Narayan festival commences in Nepal

As one crisscrosses between home and work place, they hardly get time to introspect and strike a dialogue with our inner self. Travel enthusiast goes on an expedition not only for an adventure but also to attempt to walk in the unknown and challenge his own strengths. (Photos: Ameya Mondkar)

On an adventure from Agra to Himalayas

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham