The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, Oct 16, 2017 | Last Update : 10:30 AM IST

Business, Market

Diwali at markets: Sensex jumps 255 points to fresh high of 32,687.32

PTI
Published : Oct 16, 2017, 10:14 am IST
Updated : Oct 16, 2017, 10:21 am IST

Nifty also scaled a new peak of 10,242.45 in early trade on Monday.

Brokers celebrate as Sensex soared over 250 points on Monday. (Photo: File/PTI)
 Brokers celebrate as Sensex soared over 250 points on Monday. (Photo: File/PTI)

Mumbai: The benchmark BSE Sensex and the broader Nifty climbed to new life-time highs of 32,687.32 and 10,242.45 points, respectively, in opening session on the back of gains in banking, FMCG, auto and oil and gas stocks.

Uninterrupted buying by domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bolstered the trading sentiment, traders said. The rally came on the back of widespread gains led by metal, auto, FMCG, banking and oil & gas stocks.

Oil-to-telecom conglomerate Reliance Industries was trading higher by 0.43 per cent at Rs 880.50 after the company on Friday reported a 12.5 per cent jump in its September quarter net profit.

The 30-share Sensex soared 254.63 points, or 0.78 per cent to scale a new high of 32,687.32, breaking its previous intra-day record of 32,686.48 hit on August 2.

The 50-share NSE Nifty too spurted by 75 points, or 0.73 per cent to scale a fresh life-time high of 10,242.45, surpassing its previous intra-day record of 10,191.90 touched in Friday.

Major gainers that shot the key indices to record highs were Cipla, Tata Motors, Bharti Airtel, Hindustan Unilever, M&M, Power Grid, Dr Reddy's, Tata Steel, Bajaj Auto, Kotak Bank, ITC Ltd, Asian Paint and L&T, rising by up to 2.07 per
cent.

A firming trend at other Asian markets as investors tracked another positive lead from Wall Street, influenced the sentiment. Hong Kong's Hang Seng was trading higher by 0.94 per cent, while Shanghai Composite rose 0.14 per cent in late
morning trade.

Japan's Nikkei too was up 0.63 per cent. The US Dow Jones Industrial Average closed 0.13 per cent higher on Friday.

Tags: sensex, bse, nifty, nse, benchmark index, broader nifty, markets, sebi
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Related Stories

MOST POPULAR

1

Man rescued by pet dog from assailants

2

Asia Cup Hockey: India beat arch-rivals Pakistan 3-1, top pool A

3

David Warner, Sourav Ganguly heap praise on Virat Kohli

4

Shanghai Masters: Roger Federer beats Rafael Nadal to clinch title

5

UK school allows transgender pupils to stay in girls section

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMLife

Celebrating its 16th anniversary, the Diwali Festival attracts over 35,000 people with its lively music and dance performances. photo: AP)

Diwali festival lights up London's Trafalgar Square

The Austin City Limits Music Festival 2017 took place in Zilker Park in Austin, Texas. (All Photos: AP)

Austin City Limits Music Festival 2017: Weekend 2 sees Chance, Glass animals perform

The Imilchil Marriage Festival takes place at Imilchil, which is located high up in the lake plateau of the Middle Atlas Mountains in Morocco. The legendary tale of the Imilchil Marriage Festival says there were two young people who fell in love from enemy tribes. Their family would not allow them to marry. Out of grief, they wept bitterly day and night. These tears created two individual lakes. One lake was

Love finds a voice at the Imilchil Marriage Festival in Morocco

Japan's female bodybuilders help break down gender stereotypes in a country obsessed with the

Japan's female bodybuilders stand out in country obsessed with cute

Frankfurt Book Fair is the world's largest trade fair for books, based both on the number of publishing companies participating. France is this year's honorary guest. (Photo: AP)

Book lovers congregate fro 69th Frankfurt Book Fair

Diwali or Deepavali is the Hindu festival of lights celebrated every year in autumn in the northern hemisphere. (Photo: PTI/ AP)

Country immersed in preparations to celebrate Diwali, the Festival of Lights

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham