The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Mar 16, 2018 | Last Update : 02:19 PM IST

Business, Market

Sensex cracks nearly 300 points, Nifty slips below 10,300

PTI
Published : Mar 16, 2018, 12:54 pm IST
Updated : Mar 16, 2018, 12:52 pm IST

Broader NSE Nifty slipped below the key 10,300-level to 10,272.05, down 88.10 points, or 0.85 per cent.

Major losers were Tata Motors, ONGC, Tata Motors DVR, NTPC and Reliance Industries, falling up to 2 per cent.
 Major losers were Tata Motors, ONGC, Tata Motors DVR, NTPC and Reliance Industries, falling up to 2 per cent.

Mumbai: The BSE Sensex dropped nearly 300 points, led by a selloff in energy, metal, oil and gas, utilities and FMCG stocks amid subdued Asian trend.

Weakness in Asian markets on continued worries of trade tensions due to fears over US tariffs weighed on market sentiment. Back home, Telugu Desam Party's (TDP) formal exit from the Narendra Modi government also spooked investors.

The 30-share index was trading at 33,399.65 at 1200hrs, down 285.89 points, or 0.85 per cent. The broader NSE Nifty slipped below the key 10,300-level to 10,272.05, down 88.10 points, or 0.85 per cent.

Major losers were Tata Motors, ONGC, Tata Motors DVR, NTPC and Reliance Industries, falling up to 2 per cent.

Meanwhile, telecom and realty counters witnessed some buying interest.

On a net basis, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 705.40 crore while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought shares worth Rs 256.45 crore on Thursday, provisional data showed.

Asian markets fell weak volumes on Wall Street gave little impetus for traders overnight, ahead of next week's Federal Reserve meeting.

US stocks ended mixed yesterday, as industrial and tech gains were offset by losses in the consumer and energy sector. 

Tags: sensex, bse, nse, nifty, stock market
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

MOST POPULAR

1

Doomsday spacerock that can end life on Earth can't be stopped by Nasa, say scientists

2

Fiction format more suitable for biopics, says Rajkumar Hirani

3

Number of women having IVF without a man rises by 35 per cent, says study

4

Pockets of concentration camp: US to re-introduce nitrogen for executions

5

Happy Birthday Alia Bhatt: The actress shares new stills from Raazi

more

Editors' Picks

The move came when Getty Images complained to the European Commission accusing the tech giant of anti-competitive practices.

Google images download issue was part of a 'peace deal' with Getty Images

Rival digital payments services have pointed out exceptions that have been applied to WhatsApp’s service.

NPCI gives consent to WhatsApp Payments for BHIM UPI

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

more

ALSO FROMLife

Tuaregs in northern Niger are hoping to draw tourists back by putting their traditional dances, music poetry and camel races on display. (Photos: AP)

In Photos: Niger Tuareg Festival sees celebration of culture

Chinese lantern artists created more the 300 different light sculptures and light installations for Magic light worlds in Germany. (Photos: AP)

Germany zoo welcomes visitors to its annual light show

King's Cup Elephant Polo tournament raises funds for projects that better lives of Thailand's wild and domesticated elephant population.(Photos: AP)

Thailand's elephant polo a sport for the heavyweights

From moose grazing on shrubs, to canine ball retrievers, or rhinos playing in the snow here are animals who were in news this week. (Photos: AP)

Here are animals that grabbed headlines this week

International Women's Day (March 8) is a global day celebrating the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women. The day also marks a call to action for accelerating gender parity. (Photo: AP)

International Women's Day 2018: Celebrating womanhood across world

Bhutan, a Buddhist kingdom on the Himalayas’ eastern edge, is known for its monasteries, fortresses (or dzongs) and dramatic landscapes that range from subtropical plains to steep mountains and valleys. (Photos: AP)

In Photos: Trekking it to beauteous Bhutan

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham