The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, May 15, 2018 | Last Update : 11:07 AM IST

Business, Market

Sensex zooms 400 points as BJP takes the lead in K'taka

PTI
Published : May 15, 2018, 10:07 am IST
Updated : May 15, 2018, 10:17 am IST

The broader NSE Nifty also jumped 117.75 points, or 1.09 per cent, to 10,924.35.

The benchmark BSE Sensex rose 426.88 or 1.20 per cent to trade at 35,983.59.
  The benchmark BSE Sensex rose 426.88 or 1.20 per cent to trade at 35,983.59.

Mumbai: After opening lower, benchmark Sensex soared over 400 points in early trade on Tuesday after the BJP took the lead in Karnataka election results.

Overseas, markets in Asia were trading mixed as investors assessed the outlook for trade relations between the US and China and tensions in the Middle East.

The BJP was leading in 51 seats while the ruling Congress was in the front in 26 constituencies in Karnataka, according to early trends.

The benchmark BSE Sensex rose 426.88 or 1.20 per cent to trade at 35,983.59. The broader NSE Nifty also jumped 117.75 points, or 1.09 per cent, to 10,924.35.

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares worth a net Rs 717.99 crore while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought shares worth Rs 687.23 crore on Monday, as per provisional data.

Tags: sensex, bse, nse, nifty, stock market
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

MOST POPULAR

1

WHO says 19 dead, 39 infected so far in Congo Ebola outbreak

2

Friends fan theory: Here's why Ross and Monica had to be siblings

3

Meghan, Harry’s wedding feast will not be seated affair

4

Mother shoots gunman attempting to rob parents outside school

5

Sanskrit: Language of Gods gets its first film book

more

Editors' Picks

Aamir Khan and family, Janhvi Kapoor with Sridevi, Ranbir Kapoor with mommy Neetu Kapoor.

Priyanka, Aamir, Sonam wish Mothers Day, Janhvi misses Sridevi, Ranbir is mom’s date

Alia Bhatt and Sonam Kapoor.

Alia wants to know how married life is treating Sonam, does she plan it with Ranbir?

Arjun Kapoor.

Arjun Kapoor is set to play a RAW agent in Raj Kumar Gupta’s next film

Deepika Padukone.

Deepika Padukone sports big bright smile as she arrives at Cannes, see photo

Salman Khan with Katrina Kaif and Jacqueline Fernandez at Sonam Kapoor Ahuja wedding reception. (Photo: Twitter)

Bhai power: Salman ignores Jacqueline, hugs Katrina at Sonam Kapoor wedding reception

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

As Mother’s Day was celebrated worldwide on Sunday, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Ranbir Kapoor stepped out for separate reasons in Mumbai and Delhi. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Mothers' Day: Kareena stuns in traditional wear, Ranbir takes mom out for lunch

The team of blockbuster ‘Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak’ held a premiere of the film on the occasion of its 30th anniversary in Mumbai on Saturday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

With Juhi absent, Aamir sings to Kiran as QSQT team relive memories

Amid the controversy surrounding the film, the team of ‘Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran’ laiunched the trailer at an event in Mumbai on Friday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

After controversies, John, Diana and team finally gear up for Parmanu release

Several Bollywood stars turned up for a screening of Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal starrer ‘Raazi’ held in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Alia, Vicky excited as Aamir, Sara, Janhvi, others give their nods for Raazi

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja’s wedding reception was a grand affair with a bevy of Bollywood stars in attendance in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Sonam-Anand reception: Aishwarya, SRK, Katrina, Ranbir, Alia, others shine

Family and friends including Bollywood stars started arriving for the wedding of Sonam Kapoor with Anand Ahuja in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sonam Ki Shaadi: Janhvi, Aamir, Kareena, Saif, Taimur, Ranveer dazzle

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham