The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, Jan 15, 2018 | Last Update : 07:22 PM IST

Business, Market

Stocks end at new high on strong macro data, earnings optimism

PTI
Published : Jan 15, 2018, 4:18 pm IST
Updated : Jan 15, 2018, 4:19 pm IST

BSE 30-share Sensex resumed higher at 34,687 and advanced to touch a new all-time intra-day high of 34,963.

Broader Nifty gained 60.30 points to finish at fresh record high of 10,741.55.
 Broader Nifty gained 60.30 points to finish at fresh record high of 10,741.55.

Mumbai: The benchmark BSE Sensex rose by 251 points to close at fresh all-time high in its record setting spree for a third session on Monday as investor turned optimistic after better-than-expected macro-economic data and corporate earnings.

The BSE Sensex advanced 251.12 points to end at a new peak of 34,843.51. The broader Nifty gained 60.30 points to finish at fresh record high of 10,741.55.

Domestic sentiments were upbeat on positive macro data which were announced after trading hours on Friday and encouraging earnings posted by some bluechip companies coupled with a firming trend at other Asian bourses.

The BSE 30-share Sensex resumed higher at 34,687.21 and advanced to touch a new all-time intra-day high of 34,963.69, surpassing its previous record of 34,638.42, clocked in Friday's trade.  

Tags: sensex, bse, nse, nifty, stock market
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

MOST POPULAR

1

Here's how you can fix the WhatsApp ‘obsolete’ error

2

Finnish firm detects new Intel security flaw

3

Honor 9 Lite first impressions: Honor’s bold midrange fighter

4

SRK recreates #BeMyGuest magic for Dubai tourism

5

‘Sh**hole’ projected on Trump International hotel after controversial remark

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMSports

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

India have done well to bounce back after securing a tricky draw in the first Rajkot Test, to win the Vizag Test by 246 runs. (Photo: BCCI)

In Pictures: India take 1-0 lead with 246-run win over England

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham