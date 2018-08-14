The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Aug 14, 2018 | Last Update : 04:43 PM IST

Business, Market

Markets rebound on macro boost, global cues

PTI
Published : Aug 14, 2018, 4:20 pm IST
Updated : Aug 14, 2018, 4:20 pm IST

Sensex, after opening on a strong note, continued its upward march to hit a high of 37,932.40 on value-buying in recent losers.

The NSE Nifty, after touching a high of 11,452.45, ended 79.35 points, or 0.70 per cent, higher at 11,435.10.
 The NSE Nifty, after touching a high of 11,452.45, ended 79.35 points, or 0.70 per cent, higher at 11,435.10.

Mumbai: BSE Sensex on Tuesday recovered over 207 points to close at 37,852, reversing two sessions of losses, while the broader NSE Nifty settled above the 11,400-mark on flurry of buying in healthcare, realty and banking counters on positive macroeconomic data and signs of recovery in global markets.

Domestic market sentiment was buoyed by July inflation numbers. Wholesale inflation eased to 5.09 per cent in July on account of cheaper food articles, from 5.77 per cent in June.

Retail inflation also fell to a nine-month low of 4.17 in July. Global equity markets regained confidence as the threat from the Turkish lira crisis ebbed.

Unabated buying by domestic institutional investors (DIIs) and robust corporate Q1 earnings by some blue-chip firms also drove investors sentiment, brokers said. Mixed trend on Asian bourses and higher opening in European markets also supported the upmove, they added.

The 30-share Sensex, after opening on a strong note, continued its upward march to hit a high of 37,932.40 on value-buying in recent losers.

It lost some ground on profit-booking, before finally ending 207.10 points, or 0.55 per cent, higher at 37,852. The gauge had lost 379.47 points in the previous two sessions.

The NSE Nifty, after touching a high of 11,452.45, ended 79.35 points, or 0.70 per cent, higher at 11,435.10.

Domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought shares worth a net Rs 216.29 crore while foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth a net Rs 971.86 crore on Monday, provisional data showed.

Sun Pharma was the best gainer among Sensex components by surging 6.91 per cent after the company on Tuesday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 982.51 crore for the quarter ended June 30.

Yes Bank, RIL, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, Tata Steel, HUL, Coal India, Bajaj Auto, Maruti Suzuki, Kotak Bank, IndusInd Bank and ONGC were among the top gainers. Whereas Hero Motocorp, Adani Ports, L&T, Bharti Airtel, Vedanta and NTPC were among the major losers.

Sectoral indices led by healthcare, realty, energy, banking, finance, FMCG, auto, consumer durables, IT, Oil and gas and metal gained up to 2.48 per cent. Stock exchanges will remain closed tomorrow on account of Independence Day. 

Tags: sensex, bse, nse, nifty, stock market
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

MOST POPULAR

1

Boy, 11, hacks into replica US vote website in minutes at convention

2

Parrot stuck on roof for 3 days told firefighters to ‘f*** off’ when they tried to rescue her

3

Ahead of Gold release, Akshay Kumar meets Hockey legend Balbir Singh

4

Sextortion: Whether you watch porn or not, you should read this

5

Here’s a beer that is scientifically designed to increase your sex drive

more

Editors' Picks

A still from 'Stree' and 'Agent Vinod'.

Stree song Milegi Milegi is a subtle reminder of Saif Ali Khan’s Pungi

Sonu Nigam

Happy birthday Sonu Nigam: The singer with an X-factor like no other

Jackie Shroff in 'Dhoom 3', Salman Khan's 'Bharat' look revealed.

After inspiring Aamir Khan in Dhoom 3, Jackie to return as father in Salman’s Bharat?

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone in a still from 'Goliyon Ki Rasleela: Ram-Leela'.

Ranveer Singh can’t stop kissing Deepika as she dresses up like Anushka Sharma

Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh’s happy dance with Sadguru is all you need to complete your weekend

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

As famous monuments across the country turned ‘Gold’, the film’s lead actor Akshay Kumar was at his excited best. (Photos: Viral Bhayani/ Twitter)

Akshay literally on top as country turns Gold, ex-India openers lend support

The teams of upcoming films were clicked at events in Mumbai on Saturday as the release date near. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Priya makes rare appearance for John, Genius couple shares loved-up moments

Shah Rukh Khan lands in Trinidad & Tobago to support Trinbago Knight Riders in CPL2018 and to launch the new team anthem. Checkout exclusive pictures from the event.

CPL 2018: SRK lands in Trinidad & Tobago to support Trinbago Knight Riders

Karan Johar produced Dhadak has made history for being one of the highest earners with newcomers in the lead, as it earned more than Rs 100 crore at the worldwide box office. The team recently celebrated success with an awesome bash. Checkout exclusive pictures from the event right here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Dhadak success bash: Janhvi-Ishaan, Karan, Shashank Khaitan are on cloud 9

Ranveer Singh had an eventful day in Mumbai on Wednesday as he was spotted at multiple locations. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ranveer creates fan frenzy, then storms ramp with Sonakshi, Kiara, others

A prayer meet for businessman Rajan Nanda, who passed away recently, was held in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

After funeral, Bachchans, Kapoors express solidarity with Nanda family

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham