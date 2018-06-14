The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Jun 14, 2018 | Last Update : 11:45 AM IST

Business, Market

Sensex falls 126 points as Fed hikes rate

PTI
Published : Jun 14, 2018, 10:01 am IST
Updated : Jun 14, 2018, 10:01 am IST

The NSE Nifty slipped by 35.95 points, or 0.33 per cent, to 10,820.75.

IT, PSU, oil and gas, teck, banking and realty indices trading in the negative zone.
 IT, PSU, oil and gas, teck, banking and realty indices trading in the negative zone.

Mumbai: Equities slipped back into the red on Thursday after a three-day winning run as investors turned cautious following US Federal Reserve's rate hike.

The BSE 30-share Sensex fell by 126.09, or 0.35 per cent to quote at 35,613.07 in early trade, with IT, PSU, oil and gas, teck, banking and realty indices trading in the negative zone.

The Sensex had gained 295.49 points in the last three sessions. The NSE Nifty too slipped by 35.95 points, or 0.33 per cent, to 10,820.75.

Brokers said caution prevailed after the US Fed raised its key interest rate by 0.25 per cent on Wednesday, the second increase of the year, and signalled two more hikes in 2018 and four in 2019.

Laggards included Wipro, Axis Bank, TCS, NTPC, SBI, Reliance Industries, ICICI Bank, Adani Ports, Coal India, Asian Paints, Kotak Bank, IndusInd Bank, Hero MotoCorp and L&T, falling by up to 1.08 per cent.

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth a net Rs 70.77 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought equities worth Rs 486.78 crore on Wednesday, as per provisional data.

In the Asian region, Hong Kong's Hang Seng was down 0.75 per cent, Japan's Nikkei fell 0.47 per cent and Shanghai Composite Index shed 0.28 per cent in early deals on Thursday.

The US Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 0.47 per cent lower in Wednesday 's trade.

Tags: sensex, bse, nse, nifty, stock market
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

MOST POPULAR

1

Amid Simmba shoot, Sara goes street shopping with Amrita at Hyderabad's Laad Bazaar

2

Is this what God looks like? Scientists create image of Him

3

Fourth book of Pranab's political memoir series to talk of Rashtrapati Bhavan days

4

Lesbian couple kicked out of Uber by driver for sharing small peck on lips

5

Study reveals how hunger affects some people's emotions

more

Editors' Picks

The film's producer Karan Johar was trolled when he had shared Akshay Kumar's look to announce Parineeti Chopra's name.

Despite grand welcome to Kesari, Parineeti gets lesser screen than Akshay Kumar

Salman Khan in screenshots from the video.

Watch: Salman is adorable in Boom Floss challenge, Katrina laughs, Daisy teases

Katrina Kaif's dance video.

Video: Katrina Kaif dances to Sheila Ki Jawaani with Swag Se Swagat steps

Sonam Kapoor in some good-looking dresses. (Photo: Instagram)

Happy birthday Sonam Kapoor: Fashionista to look forward to, actress not so much

Salman Khan in a still from 'Race 3.'

Salman Khan is Sikandar in real too; does action without body double in Race 3

more

ALSO FROMLife

Some restaurants and markets in Mexico City offer pre-Hispanic dishes such as crickets, jumiles (small edible bugs), escamoles (ant eggs) and acociles (small fresh water shrimps). (Photo: AFP)

Markets in Mexico offer unusual pre-Hispanic dishes

Spaniards celebrate ancient sport bullfighting. (Photo: AFP)

Hundreds of Spaniards attend Corpus bullfighting festival

Artists from eight countries embodied 64 statues in the old quarter of Romanian capital, in popular parks and in the garden of the spectacular Filipescu-Cesianu residence, built in 1892 in the Belle Epoque period. (Photos: AP)

People flock to Romanian capital for International Living Statues Festival

Several organisations and volunteers are fighting back against the menace that is polluting water bodies and threatening to drown our cities (Photo: AFP/AP)

Heroes fight back on International Environment Day as plastic waste threatens the planet

From lion cubs making their first appearance in a zoo, to a panda with a shocked expression, pair of moose fighting and a dog being rescued, here are animals who grabbed headlines this week. (Photos: AP)

Here are animlas who grabbed headlines this week

The horses are known as the Dülmen pony - a prized breed and also Europe's last remaining wild horses. Only once a year they have direct contact with humans when the young stallions are caught from the flock, that was first mentioned in chronicles 700 years ago. (Photos: AP)

In Photos: Europe's last remaining wild horses

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham