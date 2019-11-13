Wednesday, Nov 13, 2019 | Last Update : 07:38 PM IST

Business, Market

Rupee slips below 72-mark against US dollar

PTI
Published : Nov 13, 2019, 4:02 pm IST
Updated : Nov 13, 2019, 4:02 pm IST

The Indian currency was trading 57 paise lower at 72.04 against the US dollar at 1548 hours.

According to the Central Statistics Office data, 4.3 per cent contraction is the lowest in 2011-12 series of Index of Industrial Production (IIP), which was unveiled in May 2017.
 According to the Central Statistics Office data, 4.3 per cent contraction is the lowest in 2011-12 series of Index of Industrial Production (IIP), which was unveiled in May 2017.

Mumbai: The Indian rupee dropped below the 72-level against the US dollar in intra-day trade on Wednesday amid growing concerns over country's poor economic indicators.

The Indian currency was trading 57 paise lower at 72.04 against the US dollar at 1548 hours. On Monday, the local unit had closed at 71.47 against the US dollar.

Forex market was closed on Tuesday for "Guru Nanak Jayanti". Forex traders attribute the weakness in the forex market to weak factory output numbers and weak global cues.

Showing signs of sluggishness in the economy, industrial production shrank by 4.3 per cent in September, registering the weakest performance in seven years due to output decline in manufacturing, mining and electricity sectors, as per official data released on Monday.

According to the Central Statistics Office data, 4.3 per cent contraction is the lowest in 2011-12 series of Index of Industrial Production (IIP), which was unveiled in May 2017. The IIP had declined by 0.7 per cent in April, 2012.

Factory output, measured in terms of IIP, had expanded by 4.6 per cent in September 2018. On the global front, investors remained concerned over uncertainty in US-China trade deal.

Tags: rupee, dollar, american currency, indian currency
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Latest From Business

US-based iQuanti is already disrupting the large traditional agency players in the United States through its data-science led products that drive superior growth and efficiency in digital.

iQuanti expands its global presence by foraying into the APAC Region

Photo Caption: Nita Ambani Elected to the Board of The Metropolitan Museum of Art (New York) – the First Indian Trustee in the Museum’s 150 Year history.

Nita Ambani elected to board of Metropolitan Museum of Art

All three sources declined to be identified because the information was not yet public.

Alibaba poised to launch record-breaking USD 13.4 bin Hong Kong share sale: sources

The broader NSE Nifty fell 73 points, or 0.61 per cent, to end at 11,840.45. (Photo: File)

Sensex tumbles 229 points as weak macro data, rupee woes weigh

MOST POPULAR

1

Nita Ambani elected to board of Metropolitan Museum of Art

2

US mom takes oath to become lawyer while judge holds her baby, video goes viral

3

Ways technology can help you lose weight fast

4

Devendra Fadnavis updates Twitter bio, refers to self as 'Maharashtra's Sevak'

5

8 best smartphones under Rs 8,000

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMLife

The dress featured a fairly simple silhouette with a plunging neckline. But the drama is brought by the feathered veil/cape element. It also had a bow at the neck for added drama. (Photo: AP)

Valentino fashionably interprets A Midsummer's Night Dream

A man sports a colourful headgear with traditional motifs. (Photo: AP)

India gears up for Navratri

Alex Borstein wore a demure deep purple gown when collecting her Emmy. It has her initials embellished on the top left hand corner. (Photo: AP)

Emmy Awards 2019: Best of red carpet fashion

Burberry's creative director Tisci created a new line for their Speing/Summer 2020 collection. (Photo: AP)

London Fashion Week: Best of British fashion

Designer naeem Khan takes a bow, posing with the models showcasing his clothes on the ramp. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Designers showcase Spring/Summer collection 2020

Alice + Olivia's fashion presentation featured a myriad of colours. The models wore posed in an olive green background and were dressed in contrasting shades of lilac and orange. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Eccentric looks from the ramp

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham