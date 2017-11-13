The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, Nov 13, 2017 | Last Update : 12:01 PM IST

Business, Market

Sensex surges 100 points despite weak IIP data

PTI
Published : Nov 13, 2017, 10:36 am IST
Updated : Nov 13, 2017, 10:37 am IST

Major gainers that supported the upmove were M&M, Axis Bank, Hindustan Unilever, TCS, SBI and NTPC, rising by up to 2.10 per cent.

The benchmark BSE Sensex extended gains for the third straight day by jumping 103 points to 33,417.30 on Monday. (Photo: AP)
 The benchmark BSE Sensex extended gains for the third straight day by jumping 103 points to 33,417.30 on Monday. (Photo: AP)

Mumbai: The benchmark BSE Sensex extended gains for the third straight day by jumping 103 points on Monday on continuous buying by investors despite disappointing macroeconomic data.

The GST Council on Friday provided some relief to several sectors by slashing tax rates on a host of consumer items -- from chewing gums to detergents -- to 18 per cent from the current 28 per cent.

It also trimmed the list of items in the top 28 per cent tax rate category to just 50.

A better trend at other Asian markets brightened mood.

The 30-share barometer, which had gained 95.75 points in the previous two straight sessions, was trading higher by 102.74 points, or 0.30 per cent, at 33,417.30.

IT, technology, consumer durables, bank and auto stocks led the gains, rising by up to 0.75 per cent.

On similar lines, the NSE Nifty was up by 11.25 points, or 0.10 per cent, at 10,333 points.

Traders said sentiment remained upbeat despite industrial production grew at a slower pace of 3.8 per cent in September, mainly due to subdued performance of the manufacturing sector coupled with contraction in output of consumer durables.

Factory output measured in terms of the Index of Industrial Production (IIP) rose 5 per cent in September 2016 and 4.5 per cent in August this year, data released by the Central Statistics Office (CSO) showed on Friday.

Major gainers that supported the upmove were M&M, Axis Bank, Hindustan Unilever, TCS, SBI and NTPC, rising by up to 2.10 per cent.

A firm trend at other Asian markets ahead of the release of Chinese economic data later in the week buoyed sentiment.

Globally, Hong Kong's Hang Seng was up 0.23 per cent, Shanghai's Composite rose 0.34 per cent and Japan's Nikkei fell 0.68 per cent.

The US Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 0.17 per cent lower on Friday.

Tags: bse sensex, nifty, iip. iip data
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Related Stories

MOST POPULAR

1

Microsoft Outlook for Android updated, new group features in tow

2

Chenab railway bridge can withstand earthquakes, blasts: railway official

3

Indian tennis ace Sania Mirza suffering from knee injury, to take call on surgery soon

4

Statue of world's first space cat to be erected in France

5

Is your iPhone X freezing in cold weather?

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMLife

The Jubilee Bull of Medinaceli is a traditional festive event dating back to the 16th century in which a bull, covered with mud from the legs to the head to avoid burns, wears on its horns a metal frame (gamella) on which two large balls of fire burn, while the animal is tied to a pole with a rope. (Photo: AFP)

Revelers celebrate Toro de Jubilo in Spain

Mumbai-Belgium's Queen Mathilde and King Philippe were seen playing cricket at Oval Maidan in Mumbai advocating for children’s right to play and learn during. (Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

Belgian Royalty and Cricketer Virender Sehwag team up for Child Rights

The Dev Deepavali ("the Diwali of the Gods" or "Festival of Lights of the Gods") is the festival of Kartik Poornima celebrated in Varanasi. (Photos: Apratim Pal)

Celebrating the Diwali of the Gods in Varanasi

Fifteen finalists competed for the title of the country’s hottest female buttocks during the annual pageant. (Photo: AFP)

Beauties put their future behind them in Miss BumBum contest

Tattoos have helped survivors, most of who say that even two years after the attack they still feels stuck and the tattoos are the only way to create something beautiful out of all that horror. (Photo: AFP)

Survivors of Bataclan tragedy celebrate their pain and defiance through tattoos

This event is part of the festival of lights in Northern Thailand to show respect to Buddha. (Photo: AFP)

Hundreds attend the Yee Peng festival in Thailand

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham