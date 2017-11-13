Sensex ends lower as HDFC, L&T stocks plunge

Monday, Nov 13, 2017 | Last Update : 04:58 PM IST
The broader NSE Nifty closed 0.94 per cent lower at 10,224.95, while the benchmark BSE Sensex was down 0.84 per cent at 33,033.56.
Mumbai: Domestic shares tumbled on Monday, dragged by financial stocks such as Housing Development Finance Corp, while Larsen & Toubro Ltd declined after it cut its full-year order flow growth guidance.
Housing Development Finance Corp ended 2.3 per cent lower, while Larsen & Toubro Ltd closed down 1.9 per cent.