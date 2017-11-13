Sensex ends lower as HDFC, L&T stocks plunge

The broader NSE Nifty closed 0.94 per cent lower at 10,224.95, while the benchmark BSE Sensex was down 0.84 per cent at 33,033.56.

The BSE Sensex was dragged down in Monday's closing by stocks of companies like HDFC and L&T. (Photo: AP)

Mumbai: Domestic shares tumbled on Monday, dragged by financial stocks such as Housing Development Finance Corp, while Larsen & Toubro Ltd declined after it cut its full-year order flow growth guidance.

The broader NSE Nifty closed 0.94 per cent lower at 10,224.95, while the benchmark BSE Sensex was down 0.84 per cent at 33,033.56.

Housing Development Finance Corp ended 2.3 per cent lower, while Larsen & Toubro Ltd closed down 1.9 per cent.