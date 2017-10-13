The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Oct 13, 2017 | Last Update : 05:35 PM IST

Business, Market

Nifty at lifetime-high of 10,167; Sensex surges 250 points

PTI
Published : Oct 13, 2017, 4:34 pm IST
Updated : Oct 13, 2017, 4:35 pm IST

Investor sentiment received a boost on positive economic data after IIP and retail inflation showed improvements.

The Nifty on Friday shattered all records to close at a life high of 10,167 and the Sensex rallied to an over two-month high. Photo: PTI
 The Nifty on Friday shattered all records to close at a life high of 10,167 and the Sensex rallied to an over two-month high. Photo: PTI

Mumbai: The Nifty on Friday shattered all records to close at a life high of 10,167 and the Sensex rallied to an over two-month high as steady inflation and strong IIP numbers did the job for investors looking for triggers.

Domestic institutional investors went ahead with more buying. The rupee appreciation against the American currency fuelled the rally.

The 50-share NSE Nifty closed at 10,167.45 -- a new peak -- up 71.05 points, or 0.70 per cent, after scaling new intra-day high of 10,191.90. It broke previous record closing of 10,153.10 hit on September 18.

It also broke the intra-day record of 10,178.95 reached on September 19.

The 30-share BSE Sensex opened positive, but shed some ground to settle the session higher by 250.47 points, or 0.78 per cent, at 32,432.69, its biggest closing since August 2. The gauge had rallied 348 points on Thursday.

For the second straight week, the Sensex added 618.47 points, or 1.94 per cent, while the NSE Nifty gained 187.75 points, or 1.88 per cent.

Investor sentiment received a boost on positive economic data after industrial production grew to a 9-month high of 4.3 per cent in August while retail inflation came in at 3.28 per cent in September, unchanged from August. 

Tags: bse sensex, nifty, iip. iip data, bharti airtel
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Related Stories

MOST POPULAR

1

Here are a few lesser known facts about Friday the 13th

2

Cassini's last show was a spectacular one, suggests NASA

3

Someone has to put an end to her lies: After legal notice, Aditya to file defamation case against Kangana

4

India vs Australia: Visitors to lock horns with Virat Kohli's men in Hyderabad T20

5

Fashion tips to look amazing this Diwali

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Ranbir Kapoor was at his entertaining best as he promoted his film 'Jagga Jasoos' on the reality show 'Sabse Bada Kalakar' on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sabse Bada Kalakar: Ranbir spreads his quirkiness with Raveena, Arshad, Boman

Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Ileana D'Cruz, Athiya Shetty and other members of the team launched the trailer of their film 'Mubarakan' in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Team of Mubarakan launch trailer of film with dance, laughter and more at grand event

Salman Khan and Sohail Khan had a gala time on the show 'Super Night with Tubelight', a special show for promotions of their film 'Tubelight, which they shot in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman joins Sunil Grover, Ali Asgar for a hilarious show to promote Tubelight

Salman Khan was seen at his groovy best along with his brother Sohail Khan on the reality show 'Nach Baliye' with Sonakshi Sinha and other judges at a studio in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman grooves with Sonakshi, Sohail as he promotes Tubelight

Bollywood stars and cricketers dazzled at the premiere of the docu-drama on legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's life, 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams' that was held in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sachin Tendulkar hosts a star-studded premiere of his upcoming biopic

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, one of the few Indian names synonymous with the Cannes film festival, will be walking the red carpet on Friday. Here we take you through her attire journey over the past 15 years.

Aishwarya to walk the red carpet at Cannes today; can she better these looks from the past?

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham