The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Sep 13, 2017 | Last Update : 11:02 AM IST

Business, Market

Sensex up 57 points, Nifty maintains 10k-mark amidst rising inflation

PTI
Published : Sep 13, 2017, 10:42 am IST
Updated : Sep 13, 2017, 10:42 am IST

Positive trends at other Asian markets also influenced trading sentiments at the bourses.

BSE Sensex gained over 57 points in early trade on Wednesday despite a rise in inflation.
 BSE Sensex gained over 57 points in early trade on Wednesday despite a rise in inflation.

Mumbai: The benchmark BSE Sensex gained over 57 points in early trade on Wednesday on buying by domestic institutional investors even as retail inflation rose to a five-month high. 

Positive trends at other Asian markets also influenced trading sentiments here. 

The 30-share barometer, which had gained 496.69 points in the previous four straight sessions, was trading higher by 57.08 points, or 0.17 per cent, at 32,215.74, with power, consumer durables, oil and gas, IT and PSU stocks leading the gains. 

The NSE Nifty was up by 8.25 points, or 0.08 per cent, at 10,101.30 points. 

Prominent gainers were Reliance Industries, TCS, Dr Reddy's, Adani Ports, Sun Pharma, M&M, Tata Motors, Hero MotoCorp, Coal India, ICICI Bank, SBI, Bajaj Auto, ONGC and Maruti Suzuki, rising by up to 2.21 per cent. 

Brokers said sentiment remained upbeat despite retail inflation rising in August to a five-month high of 3.36 per cent. 

Industrial production grew by 1.2 per cent in July against 4.5 per cent a year ago on account of manufacturing poor show, according to official data. 

Brokers said Asian markets were firm after Wall Street stocks jumped to fresh records yesterday on easing geopolitical worries and US hurricanes. Hong Kong's Hang Seng was up 12.03 points, Shanghai's Composite index rose 0.03 per cent, while Japan's Nikkei gained 0.47 per cent in their early trade.

 The US Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 0.28 per cent higher on Tuesday.

Tags: bse sensex, nifty, retail inflation, domestic institutional investors
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Related Stories

MOST POPULAR

1

Fast food could help prevent melanoma: study

2

Samsung launches Galaxy Note 8 in India: specifications, release data, price

3

For love of gold: Rare tribesmen slaughtered by gold miners in Brazil

4

Watch: AIB and Kangana slam Bollywood's objectification of women in hilarious video

5

Rangoli blasts KRK after he slams Kangana, rakes up acid attack on her

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMSports

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

India have done well to bounce back after securing a tricky draw in the first Rajkot Test, to win the Vizag Test by 246 runs. (Photo: BCCI)

In Pictures: India take 1-0 lead with 246-run win over England

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham