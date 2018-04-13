The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Apr 13, 2018 | Last Update : 06:06 PM IST

Business, Market

Sensex jumps 91 points on macro data, earnings optimism

PTI
Published : Apr 13, 2018, 4:10 pm IST
Updated : Apr 13, 2018, 4:28 pm IST

NSE Nifty rose 21.95 points, or 0.21 per cent to finish at 10,480.60 after shuttling between 10,519.90 and 10,451.45.

BSE Sensex recorded a significant rise of 565.68 points, or 1.68 per cent, while the NSE Nifty advanced 149 points, or 1.44 per cent, this week.
 BSE Sensex recorded a significant rise of 565.68 points, or 1.68 per cent, while the NSE Nifty advanced 149 points, or 1.44 per cent, this week.

Mumbai: Benchmark Sensex built on gains to close at a fresh six-week high of 34,192.65 on Friday on better-than-expected macro data and optimism ahead of the earnings season.

This was the seventh straight session of gains for the index, its longest winning streak since November 24 last year.

The 30-share BSE Sensex rose by 91.52 points to end at 34,192.65 after hitting a high of 34,313.14 and a low of 34,103.53.

This was its highest closing since February 27 when it had settled at 34,346.39 points. It had gained 1,082.06 points in the past six sessions.

The broader NSE Nifty rose 21.95 points, or 0.21 per cent to finish at 10,480.60 after shuttling between 10,519.90 and 10,451.45. Both the key indices finished with gains for the third week in a row.

The BSE Sensex recorded a significant rise of 565.68 points, or 1.68 per cent, while the NSE Nifty advanced 149 points, or 1.44 per cent, this week.

Investor sentiment was upbeat on positive macro data announced after trading hours on Thursday and optimism ahead of earnings by Infosys coupled with a firming trend at other Asian bourses.

The index of industrial production (IIP) grew by a healthy 7.1 per cent in February, driven largely by the robust performance of the manufacturing sector coupled with higher offtake of capital goods and consumer durables, while the key retail inflation slipped to a five-month low of 4.28 per cent in March, official data showed on Thursday.

Tags: sensex, bse, nse, nifty, stock market
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

MOST POPULAR

1

Here are steps to know if a gemstone is actually real

2

Samsung bids goodbye to Internet connectivity for Galaxy J2 Pro

3

9 things you did not know about Friday the 13th

4

Women, find out the scents which help seduce men

5

Men need to understand the importance of empowering women: Priyanka Chopra

more

Editors' Picks

Boney Kapoor with his late wife Sridevi.

Boney Kapoor and family overjoyed as Sridevi wins National Award 2018 for Mom

Aayush Sharma was supposed to do 'Raat Baaki' with Katrina Kaif before SKF took him under their banner for 'Loveratri'.

Exclusive: Here’s the real reason Aayush Sharma lost Raat Baaki with Katrina Kaif

John Abraham is in a legal battle with Prernaa Arora's Kriarj for 'Parmanu: The Story Of Pokhran'.

Parmanu: John Abraham charges Kriarj with 3 criminal complaints, Prernaa hits back

Fans outside Salman Khan's Galaxy Apartments. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

Salman Khan gets bail on blackbuck poaching case: Fans cheer outside Galaxy Apartment

Bollywood actor Salman Khan arrives at the court to hear the verdict in decades-old black buck poaching case, in Jodhpur on Thursday. (Photo: PTI)

Salman Khan blackbuck poaching case: Defence prepares a 51 page argument

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Varun Dhawan and Banita Sandhu starrer 'October' held special screening last night in Mumbai. B-town celebs Ayushmann Khurrana, Yami Gautam, Kartik Aaryan, Nushrat Bharucha, Huma Qureshi and others were present at the screening. See the exclusive pictures here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

October screening: Varun and Shoojit watch their film with B-town celebs

Bollywood actor and international star Priyanka Chopra, who is a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador, was in Delhi on Wednesday for conference of Partnership for Maternal, Newborn and Child Health (PMNCH). See the exclusive pictures of Priyanka Chopra from the event. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

In Photos: Priyanka Chopra attends Partners' Forum 2018 in Delhi

Bollywood actors Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan were present at the special awards night at NSCI, Worli. Many popular Marathi actors were also in attendance at the event. See all the photos here. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor Khan grace the award ceremony

Bollywood celebrities Anushka Sharma, Arjun Kapoor, Kangana Ranaut were spotted at the Mumbai airport, also Shilpa Shetty, Sushmita Sen were clicked in the city. See exclusive photos of your favourite stars. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)

Star-struck: Kangana, Anushka, Arjun, Shilpa spotted in the city

IPL 2018 opened on Friday night with a lot of jazzy performances by Bollywood stars Varun Dhawan, Hrithik Roshan, Jacqueline Fernandez and Tamannaah Bhatia. Hrithik's was the most spoken about amongst all. (Photo: Rajesh Jadhav/Deccan Chronicle and Twitter/Varun Dhawan Domain)

IPL 2018 Opening Ceremony: Hrithik, Varun, Jacqueline add jazz

Salman Khan's bail on the 1998 blackbuck poaching case finally got approved on Friday night and post then, there have been happiness and celebrations amongst his fans and industry friends.

Salman returns from Jodhpur, waves to fans with Ahil, Varun, Katrina meet him

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham