The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Mar 13, 2018 | Last Update : 11:30 AM IST

Business, Market

Sensex cautious on weak global cues; TCS cracks 5 per cent

PTI
Published : Mar 13, 2018, 10:48 am IST
Updated : Mar 13, 2018, 10:49 am IST

Sensex rose 44.58 points to 33,962.52 in early session. Nifty climbed 19.65 points to 10,441.05.

Sectoral indices led by consumer durables, capital goods, realty, bankex, oil & gas, PSU, FMCG, healthcare and auto were trading in the green, rising up to 0.66 per cent. (Photo: File)
 Sectoral indices led by consumer durables, capital goods, realty, bankex, oil & gas, PSU, FMCG, healthcare and auto were trading in the green, rising up to 0.66 per cent. (Photo: File)

Mumbai: The benchmark BSE Sensex turned choppy on tepid cues from overseas market, despite positive macroeconomic data and appreciating rupee.

The 30-share barometer rose 44.58 points, or 0.13 per cent, to 33,962.52 in early session. However, a weak trend in other Asian markets following negative lead from Wall Street, restricted the gains.

The gauge rallied 610.80 points in the previous session, logging its biggest single-day gain in two years.

Sectoral indices led by consumer durables, capital goods, realty, bankex, oil & gas, PSU, FMCG, healthcare and auto were trading in the green, rising up to 0.66 per cent.

The NSE index Nifty climbed 19.65 points, or 0.18 per cent, to 10,441.05. Major gainers were Wipro, Bharti Airtel, SBI, Sun Pharma, rising up to 2.15 per cent.

While, TCS, Coal India and NTPC were the top losers.

Shares of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) cracked nearly 5 per cent after Tata Sons on Monday sold a 1.48 per cent stake in its flagship IT services firm to raise Rs 8,127 crore (USD 1.25 billion). Brokers said buying picked up on select counters on positive economic data.

Industrial production expanded to 7.5 per cent in January while retail inflation eased to 4.4 per cent in February, raising industry clamour for a rate cut by the RBI next month to maintain growth momentum.

Also Read: Inflation falls to 4.4 per cent, factory growth rises​

On a net basis, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares worth Rs 374.65 crore while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) sold shares worth Rs 464.59 crore on Monday, provisional data showed.

Overseas, most Asian stocks were trading lower following a fall in US stocks as focus turned to a US inflation report due today for clues on the pace of US Fed policy tightening.

In Asia, Hong Kong's Hang Seng was down 0.16 per cent, Japan's Nikkei fell 0.16 per cent and China's Shanghai Composite index slipped 0.17 per cent in early trade. The US Dow Jones Industrial Average closed 0.62 per cent lower in Monday’s trade.

Tags: nifty, sensex, market report, tcs
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

MOST POPULAR

1

‘Definitely not running’ but Oprah has some wisdom for 2020 prez candidates

2

Here are 10 tips to sleep better at night

3

KJo ‘shattered’ about ‘worst thing’ he encountered, Parineeti, Sonam, Ileana go ROFL

4

Fortune teller's bad luck: Chinese woman survives death prediction, destroys stall

5

Beware: Your Apple ID could be up for sale for just $15 on the Dark Web

more

Editors' Picks

The move came when Getty Images complained to the European Commission accusing the tech giant of anti-competitive practices.

Google images download issue was part of a 'peace deal' with Getty Images

Rival digital payments services have pointed out exceptions that have been applied to WhatsApp’s service.

NPCI gives consent to WhatsApp Payments for BHIM UPI

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

more

ALSO FROMSports

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham