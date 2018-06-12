The Asian Age | News

Sensex climbs 209 points on global cues; macro data eyed

Published : Jun 12, 2018
Sensex stayed in positive terrain throughout the session and hit a high of 35,743.08 before ending at 35,692.52.

The broader NSE Nifty scaled a high of 10,856.55 before closing up by 55.90 points, or 0.52 per cent, at 10,842.85.
Mumbai: The BSE Sensex surged 209 points to close at an over four-month high of 35,692.524 on Tuesday, taking positive leads from the global markets as investors largely welcomed a historic summit between the US and North Korea.

The broader NSE Nifty too closed above the key 10,800-mark. Building up of positions by participants ahead of release of IIP and inflation data also influenced trading sentiments, brokers said.

The BSE Sensex stayed in the positive terrain throughout the session and hit a high of 35,743.08 before ending at 35,692.52, higher by 209.05 points, or 0.59 per cent. This is its highest closing since February 1, when the index had closed at 35,906.66.

The broader NSE Nifty scaled a high of 10,856.55 before closing up by 55.90 points, or 0.52 per cent, at 10,842.85.

Sentiment got a boost on the back of a firming trend in overseas markets after US President Donald Trump signed a deal with North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un on denuclearisation of the Korean peninsula.

Meanwhile, domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought shares worth a net Rs 1,062.82 crore, while foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold equities worth Rs 1,156.77 crore on Monday, according to provisional data. 

