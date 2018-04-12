The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Apr 12, 2018 | Last Update : 01:36 PM IST

Business, Market

Sensex reclaims 34,000, Nifty above 10,400

PTI
Published : Apr 12, 2018, 12:02 pm IST
Updated : Apr 12, 2018, 12:03 pm IST

Investors await industrial production and retail inflation data scheduled to be released later in the day.

The BSE Sensex was trading above the key 34,000-level at 34,047.07 in late morning deals.
 The BSE Sensex was trading above the key 34,000-level at 34,047.07 in late morning deals.

Mumbai: The BSE Sensex was trading above the key 34,000-level at 34,047.07 in late morning deals, as investors await industrial production and retail inflation data scheduled to be released later in the day.

Market sentiment was cautious, though positive, ahead of the earnings season which will be kicked off by IT major Infosys' results tomorrow. Meanwhile, weak Asian cues capped the gains in domestic equities.

Buying was led by key frontline shares of IT, Teck, consumer durables, industrials and capital goods sectors. Profit-booking was witnessed on telecom, energy, healthcare, oil & gas, power and metals counters.

The 30-share index was trading higher at 34,047.07 at 1100hrs, reflecting a gain of 106.63 points, or 0.31 per cent. The broader Nifty50 index was also trading up by 14.85 points, or 0.14 per cent, at 10,432.00.

Major gainers were TCS, Infosys, Tata Motors, ICICI Bank, and Wipro, rising up to 3 per cent.

Losers include Dr Reddy's, SBI, Sun Pharma and Adani Ports, falling up to 2 per cent. Meanwhile, Asian markets declined after concerns over Syria and hawkish statements from the US Federal Reserve weighed on investor sentiment.

Tags: sensex, bombay stock exchange, retail inflation, sensex climbs

MOST POPULAR

1

Find out the one thing you should never talk about on first date

2

A good actor connects with the audience, says Prabhudheva

3

10 things to know before going vegan

4

13 fashion rules UK royal family has to follow

5

Bizarre: Taylor Swift fan robs bank to impress star!

more

Editors' Picks

Aayush Sharma was supposed to do 'Raat Baaki' with Katrina Kaif before SKF took him under their banner for 'Loveratri'.

Exclusive: Here’s the real reason Aayush Sharma lost Raat Baaki with Katrina Kaif

John Abraham is in a legal battle with Prernaa Arora's Kriarj for 'Parmanu: The Story Of Pokhran'.

Parmanu: John Abraham charges Kriarj with 3 criminal complaints, Prernaa hits back

Fans outside Salman Khan's Galaxy Apartments. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

Salman Khan gets bail on blackbuck poaching case: Fans cheer outside Galaxy Apartment

Bollywood actor Salman Khan arrives at the court to hear the verdict in decades-old black buck poaching case, in Jodhpur on Thursday. (Photo: PTI)

Salman Khan blackbuck poaching case: Defence prepares a 51 page argument

Tiger Shroff in a still from 'Baaghi 2'.

Baaghi 2 box office collection: Tiger starrer enters 100 crore club in first week

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Bollywood actor and international star Priyanka Chopra, who is a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador, was in Delhi on Wednesday for conference of Partnership for Maternal, Newborn and Child Health (PMNCH). See the exclusive pictures of Priyanka Chopra from the event. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

In Photos: Priyanka Chopra attends Partners' Forum 2018 in Delhi

Bollywood actors Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan were present at the special awards night at NSCI, Worli. Many popular Marathi actors were also in attendance at the event. See all the photos here. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor Khan grace the award ceremony

Bollywood celebrities Anushka Sharma, Arjun Kapoor, Kangana Ranaut were spotted at the Mumbai airport, also Shilpa Shetty, Sushmita Sen were clicked in the city. See exclusive photos of your favourite stars. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)

Star-struck: Kangana, Anushka, Arjun, Shilpa spotted in the city

IPL 2018 opened on Friday night with a lot of jazzy performances by Bollywood stars Varun Dhawan, Hrithik Roshan, Jacqueline Fernandez and Tamannaah Bhatia. Hrithik's was the most spoken about amongst all. (Photo: Rajesh Jadhav/Deccan Chronicle and Twitter/Varun Dhawan Domain)

IPL 2018 Opening Ceremony: Hrithik, Varun, Jacqueline add jazz

Salman Khan's bail on the 1998 blackbuck poaching case finally got approved on Friday night and post then, there have been happiness and celebrations amongst his fans and industry friends.

Salman returns from Jodhpur, waves to fans with Ahil, Varun, Katrina meet him

B-town celebs Ranveer Singh, Aditi Rao Hydari, Malaika Arora, Sidharth Malhotra and others spotted at the Mumbai airport and Ishaan-Malavika, Abhay-Patralekhaa were seen during the promotions of their forthcoming film. See all the exclusive pictures here. Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Clicked: Ranveer, Aditi at Mumbai airport and Ishaan-Malavika at event

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham