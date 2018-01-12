The Asian Age | News

Friday, Jan 12, 2018 | Last Update : 07:08 PM IST

Business, Market

Sensex, Nifty scale new peaks on sustained buying

PTI
Published : Jan 12, 2018, 4:04 pm IST
Updated : Jan 12, 2018, 4:04 pm IST

BSE Sensex gained 88.90 points to end at 34,592.39, breaking its previous record closing of 34,503.49.

The broader Nifty, after scaling an all-time high (intra-day) of 10,690.40 points, finished at 10,681.25, up 30.05 points, or 0.28 per cent.
 The broader Nifty, after scaling an all-time high (intra-day) of 10,690.40 points, finished at 10,681.25, up 30.05 points, or 0.28 per cent.

Mumbai: Markets continued their record- setting run for yet another session on Friday with both the Sensex and Nifty ending at lifetime highs on robust buying by domestic institutional investors amid positive global cues.

The BSE Sensex gained 88.90 points to end at 34,592.39, while the broader NSE Nifty finished at 10,681.25, up 30.05 points.

After opening on a strong footing, the Sensex advanced to hit a fresh lifetime high of 34,638.42 on the back of continued buying by domestic funds and retail investors but later declined to 34,342.16.

It finally settled 88.90 points, or 0.26 per cent higher at 34,592.39, breaking its previous record closing of 34,503.49 hit in Thursday's trade.

The broader Nifty, after scaling an all-time high (intra-day) of 10,690.40 points, finished at 10,681.25, up 30.05 points, or 0.28 per cent.

It surpassed its previous record closing of 10,651.20 hit on Thursday.

This was the sixth weekly gain in a row for the benchmarks. During the week, the Sensex gained 438.54 points, or 1.28 per cent, while the Nifty rose 122.40 points, or 1.15 per cent.

