The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Dec 11, 2018 | Last Update : 06:32 PM IST

Business, Market

Sensex recovers 190 points, Nifty above 10,500

PTI
Published : Dec 11, 2018, 4:14 pm IST
Updated : Dec 11, 2018, 4:14 pm IST

The broader NSE Nifty rose 60.70 points, or 0.58 per cent, to 10,549.15.

The 30-share Sensex climbed 190.29 points, or 0.54 per cent, to end at 35,150.01.
 The 30-share Sensex climbed 190.29 points, or 0.54 per cent, to end at 35,150.01.

Mumbai: Benchmark indices pared all early losses to end with robust gains on Tuesday as investors shrugged off Urjit Patel's shock exit from the RBI and dismissed jitters over state election results.

The 30-share Sensex climbed 190.29 points, or 0.54 per cent, to end at 35,150.01, after falling over 500 points during the day. Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty rose 60.70 points, or 0.58 per cent, to 10,549.15. The Sensex had plunged 714 points Monday in its worst session in two months on pre-poll jitters.

Top gainers that led the recovery included Yes Bank, Sun Pharma, Asian Paints, SBI, Axis Bank, ITC, M&M, Kotak Bank, Coal India, TCS and ONGC, rising up to 7 per cent. Meanwhile, top losers were Hero MotoCorp, Bharti Airtel, HDFC Bank, L&T and HUL, falling up to 1.58 per cent.

The rupee pared some early losses after Finance Secretary A N Jha said the government was likely to make an announcement regarding Urjit Patel's successor as RBI governor.

The currency had plummeted 110 paise after Patel's unexpected resignation on Monday. It was trading at 71.81 per US dollar, down 49 paise.

Meanwhile, the Congress was leading in the BJP-ruled states of Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh and was locked in a close fight in Madhya Pradesh while the TRS forged ahead in Telangana and the MNF in Mizoram, trends indicated on Tuesday as votes for elections in the five states were counted.

On a net basis, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares worth Rs 116.22 crore on Monday, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net sellers to the tune of Rs 145.80 crore, provisional data available with BSE showed. Brent crude oil futures slipped below USD 60 per barrel mark, slipping 0.32 per cent to 59.78 per barrel.

Elsewhere in Asia, Korea's Kospi fell 0.04 per cent, Japan's Nikkei dropped 0.34 per cent; while, Hong Kong's Hang Seng rose 0.07 per cent and Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.37 per cent.

In Europe, Frankfurt's DAX jumped 0.86 per cent and Paris' CAC 40 rose 0.84 per cent in early deals. London's FTSE too gained 0.37 per cent.

Tags: sensex, bse, nse, nifty, stock market, bombay stock exchange
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

MOST POPULAR

1

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas are all things cute in this new video!

2

Girl is forced to sign good behaviour contract with parents for new iPhone

3

Huawei Mate 20 Pro review: Unique, Stunning, Powerful, Desirable

4

NASA probe finds signs of water on nearby asteroid Bennu

5

China court bans older iPhone sales

more

Editors' Picks

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan on Kedarnath poster.

Exclusive: Sara took personality test for Kedarnath character, results shocked her

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married twice

DeepVeer wedding the reason behind Ranbir, Alia’s viral pic from Brahmastra sets?

Akshay Kumar in a still from ‘Gold.’

Akshay Kumar announces Mission Mangal release date, clashes with John and Mouni's films

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal's pre-wedding festivities saw many Bollywood celebrities in Udaipur. The two-day celebrations came to rest with all the stars and celebrities heading back home, including Beyoncé. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)

Isha Ambani's sangeet bash: Beyoncé, Salman, DeepVeer leave for home

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are now back in town and the couples and star kids are still making a noise in town.

Nickyanka back; couples, star kids still continue to rule

Ahead the release of Abhishek Kapoor's Kedarnath, Bollywood celebrities appeared for the special screening of the film including Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter, Kartik Aaryan, Yami Gautam among others. Check out the exclusive pictures right here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Janhvi, Ishaan, Ananya and others attend Sara's Kedarnath screening

Post the Nickyanka wedding, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra hosted a wedding reception in Delhi.

Nickyanka reception: Couple looks beautiful, greets PM

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra finally got married in the Hindu ceremony in Jodhpur, which was witnessed by the families.

Nickyanka wedding: Newlyweds back from Jodhpur, families accompany

Sonali Bendre, who is back in Mumbai from the US, was spotted exiting the airport early morning on Monday. Hrithik Roshan took time out from his busy schedule to spend time with his family. Varun Dhawan, Yami Gautam, Tiger Shroff-Disha Patani and other celebs were also spotted in the city. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Sonali Bendre returns to Mumbai with husband, Hrithik's well-spent day

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham