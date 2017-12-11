The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, Dec 11, 2017 | Last Update : 10:49 AM IST

Business, Market

Sensex zooms 195 points on strong global cues

PTI
Published : Dec 11, 2017, 10:05 am IST
Updated : Dec 11, 2017, 10:07 am IST

Sensex trading higher at 33,444.98, with realty, oil and gas, PSU, metal, banking and auto stocks staying in good shape.

The broader Nifty up 46.15 points, or 0.44 per cent, at 10,311.80. (Photo:PTI)
 The broader Nifty up 46.15 points, or 0.44 per cent, at 10,311.80. (Photo:PTI)

Mumbai: Benchmark BSE Sensex advanced by 195 points in early session on Monday on continuous buying by domestic institutional investors amid strong global leads.

The NSE Nifty also went past the 10,300-mark.

The 30-share Sensex was trading higher by 194.68 points, or 0.58 per cent, at 33,444.98, with realty, oil and gas, PSU, metal, banking and auto stocks staying in good shape.

The gauge had gained 653.12 points in the previous two sessions.

The broader Nifty was up 46.15 points, or 0.44 per cent, at 10,311.80.

Domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought shares worth Rs 1,243 crore on Friday, as per provisional data.

A firming trend in Asia as investors cheered more records on Wall Street and strong US jobs data influenced sentiment here, brokers said.

Optimistic buying by participants ahead of industrial production and inflation numbers to be released later this week too supported the rally.

Prominent gainers included Bharti Airtel, Axis Bank, SBI, Wipro, ITC Ltd, Tata Steel, Maruti Suzuki, HDFC Ltd, Lupin, Tata Motors, Coal India and Sun Pharma, rising up to 1.73 per cent.

Japan's Nikkei gained 0.04 per cent and Shanghai Composite rose 0.40 per cent in early trading today while Hong Kong's Hang Seng was up 0.51 per cent.

The US Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 0.49 per cent higher on Friday.

Tags: sensex, bse, nse, nifty, stock market
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

MOST POPULAR

1

Heartbreaking video shows boy pleading to be left alone by bullies

2

Hitman for Pablo Escobar caught partying, violating parole; re-arrested

3

West Bengal to get its first aircraft museum in Kolkata, second in India

4

J&K: Police drug de-addiction and rehab centre cures 94 per cent people

5

Google Maps will soon remind you to wake up and get off the bus

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Kapoor family and Bollywood stars turned up amid heavy rains at the funeral of Shashi Kapoor, who passed away on Monday, held in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Shashi Kapoor cremated with state honours, SRK, Big B, others in attendance

In a shocking news to the entire Indian cinema, acting legend Shashi Kapoor passed away at the age of 79. We remember the screen legend through his illustrious movie legacy.

RIP Shashi Kapoor: Remembering the legendary hero of Hindi cinema

Ranbir Kapoor was at his entertaining best as he promoted his film 'Jagga Jasoos' on the reality show 'Sabse Bada Kalakar' on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sabse Bada Kalakar: Ranbir spreads his quirkiness with Raveena, Arshad, Boman

Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Ileana D'Cruz, Athiya Shetty and other members of the team launched the trailer of their film 'Mubarakan' in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Team of Mubarakan launch trailer of film with dance, laughter and more at grand event

Salman Khan and Sohail Khan had a gala time on the show 'Super Night with Tubelight', a special show for promotions of their film 'Tubelight, which they shot in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman joins Sunil Grover, Ali Asgar for a hilarious show to promote Tubelight

Salman Khan was seen at his groovy best along with his brother Sohail Khan on the reality show 'Nach Baliye' with Sonakshi Sinha and other judges at a studio in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman grooves with Sonakshi, Sohail as he promotes Tubelight

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham