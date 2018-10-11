The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Oct 11, 2018 | Last Update : 01:44 PM IST

Business, Market

Stock market crash erodes over Rs 3 lakh crore from investor wealth

PTI
Published : Oct 11, 2018, 12:54 pm IST
Updated : Oct 11, 2018, 12:54 pm IST

The BSE benchmark Sensex on Thursday crashed over 1,000 points to slip below the key 34,000-mark in early trade.

As the BSE benchmark index plummeted over 1,000 points during the morning trade on Thursday, investor wealth got eroded by over Rs 3 lakh crore. (Photo: AP)
 As the BSE benchmark index plummeted over 1,000 points during the morning trade on Thursday, investor wealth got eroded by over Rs 3 lakh crore. (Photo: AP)

New Delhi: As the BSE benchmark index plummeted over 1,000 points during the morning trade on Thursday, investor wealth got eroded by over Rs 3 lakh crore.

The BSE benchmark Sensex on Thursday crashed over 1,000 points to slip below the key 34,000-mark in early trade, tracking a global sell-off. Led by the sharp carnage in equities, the market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies slumped Rs 3,05,625.87 crore to Rs 1,35,59,695.82 crore in late morning trade.

The 30-share BSE barometer, which had gained 461.42 points Wednesday, crashed 1,037.36 points to hit a low of 33,723.53. "Indian stock markets have fallen sharply Thursday. This is a continuation of the sharp fall we have witnessed in the stock prices over the last couple of weeks (except for one or two days of exception).

"While most of the earlier fall could be attributed largely to domestic factors - be it the IL&FS effect and fears of contagion thereon, or the ever increasing fuel prices due to the combined effect of weakening rupee and rising global crude prices etc – the reason for the fall this morning is clearly global," said Dheeraj Singh, Head of Investments- Taurus Asset Management Co Ltd. In the forex market, the rupee slumped by 24 paise to an all-time low of 74.45 against the dollar.

Barring two scrips, rest 28 stocks from the BSE 30-share blue chip basket were trading with losses led by SBI and Tata Steel. Investor wealth had soared over Rs 3 lakh crore Wednesday as the stock market made a strong recovery, with the BSE benchmark index surging 461.42 points.

Tags: benchmark, bse sensex, nse nifty, market crash, market capitalisation
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Singapore Airlines ready to take off world's longest flight of 19 hours

2

#MeToo: Arjun Kapoor feels ‘As humans, we need to listen, understand and absorb’

3

Canada set to become largest country with legalised marijuana on October 17

4

Anurag Kashyap feels like apologising for being a man, exits MAMI board

5

Keep sleeping hours in check for a healthy lifestyle

more

Editors' Picks

Kangana Ranaut's first, fierce look from Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi.

Kangana Ranaut’s first look as Rani Laxmibai from Manikarnika: What we love and doubt

Salman Khan had launched the trailer of ‘Loveyatri’ starring Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain.

Salman Khan speaks about brother-in-law Aayush Sharma facing nepotism for Loveyatri

Ayushmann Khurrana in a still from AndhaDhun.

AndhaDhun quirkier than Badlapur, there's twist every 7 minutes, reveals Ayushmann

Nandita Das with her 'Manto' actors Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Rasika Duggal.

Manto director Nandita Das opens up on her understanding of feminism

Bollywood actresses: Deepika Padukone, Taapsee Pannu, Amyra Dastur, Jacqueline Fernandez.

National Sports Day: Actresses who can give tough competition on the field as well

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Shah Rukh Khan, Sonam Kapoor and other Bollywood stars spotted at the Mumbai airport. The gorgeous Aishwarya Rai Bachchan , Janhvi Kapoor snapped in the city. Check out such more pictures of your favourite Bollywood stars right here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Star-struck: SRK, Kajol, Aish, Janhvi put their fashionable foot forward

Promotions galore: B-Town stars of upcoming films were seen at events related to their films in Mumbai on Monday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Arjun, Parineeti, Ayushmann, Jalebi duo, keep buzz high for their ventures

Moving on: Arbaaz Khan seems to giving more hints of making it official with Giorgia Andriani, while Malaika Arora Khan bonded with Arhaan on Sunday. (Photos: Instagram/ Viral Bhayani)

Arbaaz-Giorgia gush over each other after ramp show, Malaika takes son out

Stylish foot forward: B-Town stars came out dressed in their best at an awards show for a leading fashion magazine. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Deepika, Sonakshi, Disha, Vicky, Aditi, others spread dazzle with their style

Simpletons turn millionaires: Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma, who played common man, in ‘Sui Dhaaga’, were ecstatic and celebrated the success of the

Band, Baaja without Baraat for Anushka, Varun as Sui Dhaaga hits bull’s-eye

Bollywood superstars Salman Khan and Varun Dhawan were spotted together at the Mumbai airport. Meanwhile, 'Namaste England' stars Arjun Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra and 'Andhadhun' stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Tabu were spotted during the promotions of their film. Check out the latest pictures of Bollywood stars right here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Clicked: Salman-Varun at airport, Arjun-Pari, Tabu-Ayushmann promote film

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham