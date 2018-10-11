The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Oct 11, 2018 | Last Update : 11:41 AM IST

Business, Market

Sensex tanks 1000 points, Nifty below 10200, rupee hits record low

PTI
Published : Oct 11, 2018, 9:40 am IST
Updated : Oct 11, 2018, 10:17 am IST

The BSE benchmark Sensex crashed 1,030.40 points, or 2.95 per cent, to hit 33,730.49.

The broader Nifty slipped below the 10,200-mark by tumbling 281.70 points, or 2.69 per cent, to 10,178.70.
 The broader Nifty slipped below the 10,200-mark by tumbling 281.70 points, or 2.69 per cent, to 10,178.70.

Mumbai: Benchmark BSE Sensex on Thursday crashed over 1,030 points to slip below the key 34,000-mark in early trade, tracking a global sell-off as the rupee hit yet another record low of 74.45 against the US dollar.

Traders attributed the carnage in domestic bourses to the sell-off in international bourses after US stocks tumbled on heavy correction in tech stocks, fresh concerns over Fed rate hike and looming impact of the US' trade war with the China.

Rising 10-year US treasury bonds, jumping above 3 per cent last week and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) slashing its global growth forecast and weakness in emerging markets, too spooked investors.

The 30-share BSE Sensex, which had gained 461.42 points Wednesday, slipped below the 34,000-mark by crashing 1,030.40 points, or 2.95 per cent, to 33,730.49 in opening trade.

The broader Nifty slipped below the 10,200-mark by tumbling 281.70 points, or 2.69 per cent, to 10,178.70. Widespread selling pulled down all sectoral indices led by realty, IT, metal and banking, that fell up to 3.66 per cent.

Top laggards include SBI, Tata Steel, Infosys, Axis Bank, Bharti Airtel, Yes Bank, Maruti Suzuki, HUL, TCS, HDFC, ICICI Bank, Adani Ports, Wipro, Tata Motors, ITC, Coal India, Bajaj Auto, L&T, Sun Pharma IndusInd Bank and M&M, dropping up to 3.99 per cent.

In the forex market, the rupee slumped by 24 paise to an all-time low of 74.45 against the dollar due to heavy demand for the US currency from importers.

Foreign portfolio investors sold shares worth a net of Rs 1,096 crore on Wednesday, provisional data showed.

Elsewhere in Asia, Japan's Nikkei plunged 3.41 per cent, Hong Kong's Hang Seng lost 3.53 per cent, Singapore exchange was down 2.64 per cent and the Korean bourse fell 2.28 per cent in late morning deals.

The US Dow Jones Industrial Average slumped 3.15 per cent Wednesday, its biggest fall since February.

Tags: sensex, bse, nse, nifty, stock market
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

MOST POPULAR

1

Singapore Airlines ready to take off world's longest flight of 19 hours

2

#MeToo: Arjun Kapoor feels ‘As humans, we need to listen, understand and absorb’

3

Canada set to become largest country with legalised marijuana on October 17

4

Anurag Kashyap feels like apologising for being a man, exits MAMI board

5

Keep sleeping hours in check for a healthy lifestyle

more

Editors' Picks

Kangana Ranaut's first, fierce look from Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi.

Kangana Ranaut’s first look as Rani Laxmibai from Manikarnika: What we love and doubt

Salman Khan had launched the trailer of ‘Loveyatri’ starring Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain.

Salman Khan speaks about brother-in-law Aayush Sharma facing nepotism for Loveyatri

Ayushmann Khurrana in a still from AndhaDhun.

AndhaDhun quirkier than Badlapur, there's twist every 7 minutes, reveals Ayushmann

Nandita Das with her 'Manto' actors Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Rasika Duggal.

Manto director Nandita Das opens up on her understanding of feminism

Bollywood actresses: Deepika Padukone, Taapsee Pannu, Amyra Dastur, Jacqueline Fernandez.

National Sports Day: Actresses who can give tough competition on the field as well

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Shah Rukh Khan, Sonam Kapoor and other Bollywood stars spotted at the Mumbai airport. The gorgeous Aishwarya Rai Bachchan , Janhvi Kapoor snapped in the city. Check out such more pictures of your favourite Bollywood stars right here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Star-struck: SRK, Kajol, Aish, Janhvi put their fashionable foot forward

Promotions galore: B-Town stars of upcoming films were seen at events related to their films in Mumbai on Monday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Arjun, Parineeti, Ayushmann, Jalebi duo, keep buzz high for their ventures

Moving on: Arbaaz Khan seems to giving more hints of making it official with Giorgia Andriani, while Malaika Arora Khan bonded with Arhaan on Sunday. (Photos: Instagram/ Viral Bhayani)

Arbaaz-Giorgia gush over each other after ramp show, Malaika takes son out

Stylish foot forward: B-Town stars came out dressed in their best at an awards show for a leading fashion magazine. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Deepika, Sonakshi, Disha, Vicky, Aditi, others spread dazzle with their style

Simpletons turn millionaires: Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma, who played common man, in ‘Sui Dhaaga’, were ecstatic and celebrated the success of the

Band, Baaja without Baraat for Anushka, Varun as Sui Dhaaga hits bull’s-eye

Bollywood superstars Salman Khan and Varun Dhawan were spotted together at the Mumbai airport. Meanwhile, 'Namaste England' stars Arjun Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra and 'Andhadhun' stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Tabu were spotted during the promotions of their film. Check out the latest pictures of Bollywood stars right here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Clicked: Salman-Varun at airport, Arjun-Pari, Tabu-Ayushmann promote film

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham