Petrol, diesel prices hit fresh highs as rupee plunges to life-time low

PTI
Published : Sep 11, 2018, 5:49 pm IST
Updated : Sep 11, 2018, 5:50 pm IST

A 14 paisa per litre hike in petrol and diesel prices each took the rates to an all-time high.

A 14 paisa per litre hike in petrol and diesel prices each took the rates to an all-time high, according to price notification of state-owned fuel retailers. Petrol price in Delhi climbed to Rs 80.87 per litre, while in Mumbai it inched up to Rs 88.26. A litre of diesel in the national capital was priced at Rs 72.97 and Rs 77.47 in Mumbai.

Delhi has the cheapest fuel among all metros and most state capitals because of lower taxes. Mumbai has the highest sales tax or VAT. Petrol in Chennai costs Rs 84.07 per litre and Rs 83.75 in Kolkata.

Diesel is priced at Rs 77.15 per litre in Chennai and Rs 75.82 in Kolkata. According to oil companies, refinery gate price of petrol, without considering any central or state tax and dealers commission, is Rs 40.45 per litre.

The same for diesel is Rs 44.28. Retail rates are high after adding excise duty, which is charged by the central government, commission paid to petrol pumps dealers and VAT, charged by state governments. Dealer's commission on petrol currently is Rs 3.34 per litre and that on diesel is Rs 2.52.

While crude oil advanced 0.4 per cent to USD 67.78 a barrel, the relentless slide in rupee has added fuel to the fire. The currency fell to a new low of 72.7375 on Tuesday. Since mid-August, petrol price has risen by Rs 3.79 a litre and diesel by Rs 4.20 per litre.

