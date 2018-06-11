Sensex up 149 points, Nifty tops 10,800 in early trade

All the sectoral indices, led by healthcare, realty, and power, were trading in the green with gains of up to 0.86 per cent.

The broad-based NSE Nifty went up by 41.55 points or 0.38 per cent to 10,809.20.

Mumbai: The BSE Sensex rebounded by 149 points while the Nifty recaptured the 10,800-mark in early trade on Monday on sustained buying by domestic institutional investors amid positive global cues.

Asian markets were trading in the green as investors were looking ahead to US President Donald Trump's meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

The 30-share Sensex rose by 148.70 points, or 0.41 per cent, to 35,592.37 in early trade. The gauge had shed 19.41 points in the previous session on Friday.

Major gainers that supported the recovery were Adani Ports, RIL, Bharti Airtel, IndusInd Bank, SBI, Yes Bank, Coal India, Dr Reddy's, Asian Paints, Kotak Bank, NTPC, Tata Steel and Bajaj Auto, rising up to 1.81 per cent.

Brokers said buying by domestic institutional investors amid a firm trend at other Asian bourses led the markets higher.

Domestic institutional investors bought shares worth a net Rs 459.44 crore, while foreign portfolio investors sold equities to the tune of Rs 222.50 crore on Friday, provisional data showed.

In the Asian region, Hong Kong's Hang Seng was up 0.41 per cent and Japan's Nikkei rose 0.49 per cent in early trade today.

Singapore's index was up 0.12 per cent and Taiwan gained 0.01 per cent. However, Shanghai Composite Index was down by 0.26 per cent.

The US Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 0.30 per cent higher in Friday's trade.