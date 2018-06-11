The Asian Age | News

Sensex ends flat on profit-booking, global cues

Published : Jun 11, 2018
Mumbai: The BSE Sensex surrendered early gains to end modestly higher at 35,483.47 today amid mixed global cues.

Optimistic buying in blue-chip stocks ahead of release of industrial production data for April also drove stocks higher, particularly in early trade. Retail inflation data for May is scheduled to be released tomorrow.

Global investors were keenly monitoring developments around the historic US-North Korea summit in Singapore on June 12.

The BSE Sensex had opened on a healthy note at 35,472.59 and rose to the day's high of 35,704.84 on unabated buying by domestic institutional investors (DIIs).

However, towards the fag-end, profit-booking erased most gains and the index finished at 35,483.47, up 39.80 points, or 0.11 per cent.

The 50-share NSE Nifty, which reclaimed the 10,800-mark intra-day, settled at 10,786.95, showing a gain of 19.30 points, or 0.18 per cent.

Meanwhile, DIIs bought shares worth a net Rs 459.44 crore, while foreign portfolio investors sold equities to the tune of Rs 222.50 crore on Friday, provisional data showed.

