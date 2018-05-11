The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, May 11, 2018 | Last Update : 10:32 AM IST

Business, Market

Sensex climbs 134 points ahead of macro data

PTI
Published : May 11, 2018, 10:12 am IST
Updated : May 11, 2018, 10:11 am IST

The 30-share index went up 133.60 points, or 0.38 per cent, to 35,379.87.

The benchmark Sensex rose about 134 points in early trade on Friday as investors looked forward to release of key macroeconomic data amid positive global cues.
 The benchmark Sensex rose about 134 points in early trade on Friday as investors looked forward to release of key macroeconomic data amid positive global cues.

Mumbai: The benchmark Sensex rose about 134 points in early trade on Friday as investors looked forward to release of key macroeconomic data amid positive global cues.

Optimistic buying in blue-chip stocks ahead of industrial production and inflation data, to be released after market hours, drove stocks higher, brokers said. The 30-share index went up 133.60 points, or 0.38 per cent, to 35,379.87.

The gauge lost 73.08 points in the previous session. Sectoral indices led by oil and gas, IT, consumer durables, capital goods and FMCG turned green.

The NSE Nifty index also rose 45.95 points, or 0.42 per cent, at 10,762.50. Major gainers were Asian Paints, Dr Reddy's, L&T, ITC Ltd, TCS, Coal India, Infosys, Adani Ports, ICICI Bank, Kotak Bank, HDFC Ltd, NTPC, Wipro, Axis Bank and Maruti Suzuki, rising by up to 2.28 per cent.

Meanwhile, domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought shares worth a net Rs 900.69 crore, while foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 364.88 crore yesterday, as per provisional data. Globally, Asian markets were trading higher, tracking gains on Wall Street overnight.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng rose 1.25 per cent and Japan's Nikkei was up 0.90 per cent in their early trade. China's main Shanghai Composite Index was flat. The US Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 0.80 per cent higher yesterday.

Tags: benchmark, sensex, inflation, macroeconomic data, bombay stock exchange
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

MOST POPULAR

1

Bizarre: Iowa man says his dog shot him while they were playing

2

Real versus reel Sanju: Ranbir, Sanjay Dutt to forget camaraderie, take on each other

3

Apple Watch Series 3 LTE from May 11 in India, via Airtel, Reliance Jio

4

4-step guide to soothing mosquito, tick bites with kitchen ingredients

5

Ram Charan on 'biggest examples' Aamir, Salman, Rangasthalam success, Rajamouli film

more

Editors' Picks

Deepika Padukone.

Deepika Padukone sports big bright smile as she arrives at Cannes, see photo

Salman Khan with Katrina Kaif and Jacqueline Fernandez at Sonam Kapoor Ahuja wedding reception. (Photo: Twitter)

Bhai power: Salman ignores Jacqueline, hugs Katrina at Sonam Kapoor wedding reception

Sonam Kapoor's stunning look as a bride.

See photos: Sonam Kapoor looks radiant as bride in auspicious red

Ranbir Kapoor's thrilling look in 'Shamshera' (L).

Ranbir Kapoor to play dacoit in YRF's Shamshera, watch teaser

Sonam Kapoor in some good-looking dresses. (Photo: Instagram)

10 looks by Sonam Kapoor’s wedding designers she could easily repeat for D-day

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Several Bollywood stars turned up for a screening of Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal starrer ‘Raazi’ held in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Alia, Vicky excited as Aamir, Sara, Janhvi, others give their nods for Raazi

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja’s wedding reception was a grand affair with a bevy of Bollywood stars in attendance in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Sonam-Anand reception: Aishwarya, SRK, Katrina, Ranbir, Alia, others shine

Family and friends including Bollywood stars started arriving for the wedding of Sonam Kapoor with Anand Ahuja in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sonam Ki Shaadi: Janhvi, Aamir, Kareena, Saif, Taimur, Ranveer dazzle

The build-up to Sonam Kapoor’s wedding kicked off in style with her Sangeet ceremony taking place in Mumbai on Monday, which was attended by several celebrities. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Sonam Kapoor Sangeet: Harshvardhan bonds with Boney, Jacqueline, Katrina charm at do

The build-up to Sonam Kapoor’s wedding kicked off in style with her Mehendi ceremony taking place in Mumbai on Sunday, which was attended by several celebrities. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Sonam Kapoor's Mehendi: Janhvi, Arjun, Rani, KJo come out in style

B-Town was buzzing with movie promotions as Madhuri Dixit-Nene, Karan Johar, Amitabh Bachchan, Rishi Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal stepped out to remind people of their films.

102 Not Out, Raazi, Bucket List: Karan Johar, Alia Bhatt, Big B on promotional spree

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham