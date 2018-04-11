The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Apr 11, 2018 | Last Update : 12:12 PM IST

Business, Market

Sensex erases early gains, falls over 100 points

PTI
Published : Apr 11, 2018, 10:21 am IST
Updated : Apr 11, 2018, 10:22 am IST

Stocks of oil marketing companies such as HPCL, BPCL and IOC reeled under pressure and fell up to 1.07 per cent.

The broader NSE Nifty too fell 35.50 points, or 0.34 per cent, to 10,366.75.
 The broader NSE Nifty too fell 35.50 points, or 0.34 per cent, to 10,366.75.

Mumbai: The BSE Sensex turned choppy and fell over 100 points, led by losses on banking, oil and gas, finance and auto counters, amid mixed Asian cues.

The 30-share index opened on a positive note, only to turn negative and trade 130 points, or 0.38 per cent, lower at 33,750.74.

The gauge had gained 861.18 points in the previous four sessions.

The broader NSE Nifty too fell 35.50 points, or 0.34 per cent, to 10,366.75.

Concerns over brent crude prices, that again went past USD 70 a barrel, weighed on global equities.

Stocks of oil marketing companies such as HPCL, BPCL and IOC reeled under pressure and fell up to 1.07 per cent.

Banking stocks, led by private lenders, succumbed to profit-booking after recent gains.

Major Sensex losers were SBI, Adani Ports, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, Yes Bank, Asian Paints, falling up to 2 per cent.

ONGC, Sun Pharma, TCS, Infosys, Reliance Industries, were among the top gainers, rising up to 2.58 per cent.

Meanwhile, on a net basis, domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought shares worth Rs 653.65 crore yesterday, while foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold equities worth Rs 684.99 crore, provisional data showed.

Globally, Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.46 per cent, Hong Kong's Hang Seng gained 0.41 per cent, while Japan's Nikkei shed 0.20 per cent in early trade.

The US Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 1.79 per cent higher on Tuesday.

Tags: sensex, bse, nse, nifty, stock market
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

MOST POPULAR

1

I do films for entertainment, not for any social purpose, says R Balki

2

Meghan, Harry urge wedding invitees to donate to charities, including one in Mumbai

3

Embalmed alive: Russian woman put on formaldehyde drip instead of saline, dies in agony

4

Telunas: The perfect place to relax, rejuvinate and rejoice amid cerulean waves

5

Everyone present on the sets was really in awe of the scenes: Varun on October

more

Editors' Picks

Aayush Sharma was supposed to do 'Raat Baaki' with Katrina Kaif before SKF took him under their banner for 'Loveratri'.

Exclusive: Here’s the real reason Aayush Sharma lost Raat Baaki with Katrina Kaif

John Abraham is in a legal battle with Prernaa Arora's Kriarj for 'Parmanu: The Story Of Pokhran'.

Parmanu: John Abraham charges Kriarj with 3 criminal complaints, Prernaa hits back

Fans outside Salman Khan's Galaxy Apartments. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

Salman Khan gets bail on blackbuck poaching case: Fans cheer outside Galaxy Apartment

Bollywood actor Salman Khan arrives at the court to hear the verdict in decades-old black buck poaching case, in Jodhpur on Thursday. (Photo: PTI)

Salman Khan blackbuck poaching case: Defence prepares a 51 page argument

Tiger Shroff in a still from 'Baaghi 2'.

Baaghi 2 box office collection: Tiger starrer enters 100 crore club in first week

more

ALSO FROMLife

Al-Ula, an area rich in archaeological remnants, is seen as a jewel in the crown of future Saudi attractions as the kingdom prepares to issue tourist visas for the first time. (Photo: AFP)

Al-Ula: Saudi Arabia's largest archaeological city

Bullfighting is a 500-year-old tradition brought to the country by Spanish conquistadors.(Photo: AFP)

Crowd gathers to witness bullfighting competition in Mexico

Orthodox Ukrainians flock to churches around the country this week to celebrate Easter, the country's foremost religious celebration. (Photo: AFP)

Orthodox Christians across the globe observe Easter

From first wombat born in forty years in Germany to crash that left circus creatures injured, here are animals who were in news. (Photos: AP)

Here are animals who grabbed headlines this week

During the festival, people make offerings to honour their departed loved ones and keep them comfortable in the afterlife. (Photo: AFP)

On Tomb Sweeping Day, People in China tend the graves of their departed loved ones

While Americans still love Labrador retrievers, the nation’s interest in French bulldogs has reached new heights. (Photos: AP)

American Kennel Club declares most popular breeds, Labradors rank first

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham